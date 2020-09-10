100 years ago – September 9, 1020
Trustees discuss questions of employees residing in city limits
At Tuesday’s meeting a member of the board advanced the suggestion that the city superintendent ought to reside within the city. It was brought out that during the war, when his boys were in the service, permission was granted him to live on his ranch so he could care for it. Mr. Nelson, superintendent, said that he would not live inside the city limits for twice the salary; that he had fixed his boys up on a ranch in the Sacramento valley, and had to stay on his place. He said that if the board wanted to insist, he was ready to resign at once. He could not see the necessity for living inside, because he had a telephone and an auto, and could be in any part of the city on 20 minutes notice. The suggestion also had been made that the plumbing inspector and meter reader ought likewise to live inside the city, and attend every regular meeting of the board. After a little discussion the matter was dropped.
75 years ago – September 14, 1945
Villa Chantecler Burns in Saturday night blaze
While a crowd of 200 persons were dancing and entertaining themselves shortly after 10 p. m. at Villa Chantecler last Saturday, a fire was discovered behind the bricked-in kitchen range, and it was soon discovered that the attic above the kitchen was afire. Guests, who were warned to evacuate, joined employees and tried to save various pieces of furniture; a piano was recovered, a ‘juke box' and several slot machines, none of which belonged to the resort, but so rapidly did the fire spread that these efforts had to be abandoned and work of saving adjacent buildings took over. The county fire crew arrived a half hour after the fire was first discovered but could not save the building. According to Manager Bill Wolking, the main building will be rebuilt with greatly improved facilities, and improvements of the grounds and cabins for summer resort guests now under way will be continued. Estimates of loss are rather indefinite, as all business records were destroyed.
25 years ago – September 20, 1995
Cycle shop to reenact 100-year-old photo
Spoke Folk Cyclery in Healdsburg is planning to reenact a famous photo of “The Healdsburg Wheelmen” cycling club which was taken 100 years ago. The photo showed the members of the Wheelmen lined up before a tour in 1895. Spoke Folk is looking for cyclists who would like to be in the photo.
