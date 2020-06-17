The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 years ago – June 17, 1920
Big man does a family washing
Yesterday afternoon in Furgeson & Deakin’s hardware store, there was a very fine demonstration before a hundred people of the Wonder Washer. The demonstrator, a man of 289 pounds, did a whole family washing. He had a pair of dirty, greasy overalls that he secured from a mechanic at a garage, and in 45 seconds washed them clean. A ticket was given to every person who passed or went into the store yesterday for a chance at a washer that was given away. It was won by Mr. John A. Reiners of North Street.
75 years ago – June 15, 1945
Horse show here Sunday
Healdsburg’s first annual horse show at Recreation Park Sunday drew horsemen and riding fans from all over the county. All seats in the grandstand, bleachers, and extra seats were taken early, and those coming late found standing room only. Success of the event was far beyond expectations. It was estimated that at least 2000 persons witnessed the show which was one of the most outstanding events staged here in many years. The program began at 10:30 a.m. when sheepdog trials were held in the ballpark. The parade, with over 100 entries, contained many fine animals. It started from the ballpark, through many downtown streets, and back to the ballpark. A reviewing stand on Center at the Plaza contained the judges and loud speaker announcer. Everywhere people lined the streets to view the parade. Credit to the success of the event is due Russian River Riders of which Sid Grove is president and Hazel Hopper, secretary.
25 years ago – June 21, 1995
Rolling teens irk merchants
Healdsburg teenagers skateboarding and rollerblading in the town’s parking lots and public parks have become more than just an occasional disturbance to the people who shop and work in and around their playground. Not only are downtown merchants expressing a growing concern for vandalism on their property, but they are also worried about the peace and privacy of their customers and employees. Store owners in the Mitchell Center filed a petition with 13 signatures to the city council, urging action to solve the increasing problem. The petition stated that teenagers occupy large sections of the parking lot, answer in a rude and abusive manner when asked to leave, and cling onto moving vehicles for rides in the parking lot. One merchant told of observing the kids waxing the sidewalks to slide up and down the pavement more easily. Police are having problems intervening as the center is on private property and no ordinances prohibit skateboarding. In closing, council members, merchants and other residents present at the meeting agreed that this is a problem that needs thorough cooperation to be resolve, and that no easy answer exists.
