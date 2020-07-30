The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 years ago – July 29, 1920
Fine camp ground at Healdsburg Canning Co. to open
Robert Cook, of the Healdsburg Canning Co., is erecting ten cottages on the former Mayo lot across the tracks from the cannery on lower Matheson street, and this is the nucleus of a camping ground which will comprise about 25 cottages by another year. These cottages are about 9x14 feet and are boarded about three feet, and screened to the ceiling, with canvas curtains above. They are comfortable and sanitary and will be provided with lights and water. The ten being erected on the place were purchased from the Overmole property near the river and moved to their new location. The cannery will begin operations about Aug. 1 on pears. The fruit already is arriving at the cannery and is being sorted in preparation to being canned. A dry yard also will be operated by the Healdsburg Canning Company this year.
75 years ago – July 27, 1945
Overtime parking law on business streets must be enforced
A law, which admittedly has not recently been strictly enforced, will have to be insisted upon again if the general public does not make an effort to cooperate, stated Del Simpson, police chief, yesterday. The ordinance regulates time for parking automobiles, with limiting signs on business streets in clearly marked on permanent park various sections. The chief contends that many store clerks and owners, working all day, are once more parking in front of their business establishments, or in front of their competitor, leaving no space for the customers or other people having business to transact. Once again, the police department suggests that those remaining in town all day find parking spaces on side streets so that short-time parkers may find space on streets of the downtown area.
50 years ago – July 23, 1970
Pearl family wins awards
The Delbert Pearl family of Healdsburg really cleaned up in the floriculture divisions at the Napa County Fair in Calistoga. Bouquets of fresh flowers, artistic arrangements and healthy living plants were displayed this year. Mrs. Flora Pearl won a grand total of seven firsts, one second and one third and her arrangement was named outstanding arrangement. Her husband, Delbert Pearl, received seven firsts, three seconds and four thirds. In the junior floriculture division their daughter Lokelani received four firsts, three seconds and a third.
