100 years ago – August 26, 1920
Dr. Eddie Beeson still is record high jumper
The new Olympic record for the high jump of 1.93 1/2 meters, established in Antwerp Tuesday, is approximately 6 feet 3 1/2 inches. It is not the world’s record, however, that being held by Dr. Eddie Beeson of this city, who established the highest mark ever reached, when he jumped 6 feet 7 5/16 inches at Berkeley, May 2, 1914. Dr. Beeson was one of the men to go to one of the former Olympic games, in which he doubtless would have established a higher record than now prevails in that contest, but he injured his leg in tryouts before leaving for Europe and had to withdraw.
75 years ago – August 17, 1945
Patriotic Program And Thanksgiving Services Are Held
Although everybody who had the time and the inclination, both, boisterously welcomed the news that Japan had agreed to allied terms for surrender, thus ending World War II officially, the welcome news was taken calmly by the community at large. As the news came a few minutes after 4 p. m. Tuesday afternoon, the fire bell on the city hall was clanged, the donging being continued at intervals by volunteers, all afternoon. Church bells were rung, autoists who had strong batteries and plenty of gasoline “stepped on it” around town with horns blaring, people shouted, gathered into groups and engaged in joyful conversation. Tuesday night Powell Street at the Plaza was roped off, Erwin Lowrey set up his public address system and turntable, put in a new set of tubes and cranked up along after dark for dancing on the street under chamber of commerce auspices. Hundreds of people gathered, a few danced, but the others gathered around and tried to outshout the blaring music from the speaker at the corner of Powell and West Street. Police Chief Del Simpson reported no disorder, no breaking of windows and no vandalism such as occurred in other cities of California.
50 years ago – August 27, 1970
Proposal outlined for canoes by Del Rio Assn.
Del Rio Woods Recreation and Park District, which has been embroiled in a canoe access controversy with Bob Trowbridge for several months, presented a six-point “statement of position” to the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce last week which called for canoes on the river to be kept to a “reasonable” limit and not interfere with the public usage of the Del Rio Woods Beach, that canoers should be provided with porta potties, litter bags and trash cans, and there should be a means of transporting canoers back to Memorial Beach. The Del Rio dam was first built in 1934 and the district was formed eight years later and the land purchased by the district in 1967.
