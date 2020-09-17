100 years ago – September 9, 1920
Olympic Games swimmer learned in Dry Creek
Louis K. Balback, a Healdsburg boy, having attended school here and learned to swim in Dry Creek and Russian river, had the honor of being chosen to represent the United States in swimming contests at Antwerp, and won third place in the high diving contest and sixth in fancy diving. Balback is a nephew of Mrs. Louis Koberg. His father worked for a year as a jeweler in Koberg’s store. The young man went through the University of California, and is now studying in Columbia University, New York City, taking up the profession of journalism.
75 years ago – September 21, 1945
What serial would you like to read next in Tribune?
The Tribune editor has proofs of four serials from which to pick the next one to run in this paper in place of “A Useless Cowboy” which has been concluded. Subscribers are asked to indicate a preference, either by phone or by dropping a post card to the Tribune. The names and authors of the stories offered are: “A Bell for Adano” by John Hersey. “Overnight Guest” by Ben Ames Williams. “All Over But the Shooting,” by Richard Powell. | “Tomorrow Is Forever,” by Gwen Bristow. Inasmuch as a selection must be made within the next few days, subscribers are asked to register their preference, if any, immediately.
25 years ago – September 27, 1995
The Healdsburg Aviation Historical Society has received new information regarding the “City of Healdsburg California” World War II P-47 fighter plane. A photo of the plane was run in the July 26 edition of the Tribune to see if more information could be obtained. The historical society learned that the aircraft was purchased by local residents subscribing to U.S. Savings Bonds during a war bonds drive sponsored by the students of the Healdsburg Elementary School in January and February of 1943. The school initiated the campaign to sell $75,000 in bonds (sufficient to buy a military aircraft in those days). The goal was met plus a $30,000 bonus. A new fighter was “bought” and christened City of Healdsburg California, then toured the country with six other similar aircraft – all consigned to Russia under the lend/lease program. Unfortunately, after successful completion of the tour, the airplane was destroyed at the factory during the repainting process and never reached Russia.
