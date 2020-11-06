100 years ago – November 4, 1920
Armistice Day plans are made
A meeting of the various committees of the American Legion, which are making preparations for the celebration of Armistice Day, was held at local headquarters last evening. A contingent of the Ladies' Auxiliary also met with them, and all reported satisfactory progress in the preparations. The citizens and organizations of the city and community are asked to assist in the detail work of making up the pleasures of the day. It is to be one of the great days of the year. The members of the American Legion feel it is the duty of all to throw aside the cares of that day and enter into the celebration of a day never to be forgotten in the annals of American glory and triumph — a day of peace and thanksgiving for the return of the boys who offered up their lives for the people and principles and homes of America. The citizens owe them more than can ever be repaid and it is the duty of all to unite with them and give aid in the celebration of Armistice Day, to be forever one of the historical days in the story of this great world of ours.
50 years ago - November 5, 1970
Council asks for hard look at service stations in city
Healdsburg city councilmen, somewhat alarmed at the number of service stations now in the Healdsburg area, have asked the city planning commission to study the matter of limiting them and report back. The issue was brought up by Mayor William Lucius who told his fellow councilmen, “Healdsburg already has 19 service stations and perhaps we should take a look at this matter.” Not many types of business can be located next to a gas station, he pointed out. "Furniture stores or general merchandise stores just aren’t compatible,” he said. "I think this is something for the Planning Commission to look into,” said Mayor Lucius.
25 years ago – November 1, 1995
Estrella Library dedicated at Foss Creek
More than 100 people gathered at Foss Creek School Thursday afternoon to dedicate the library to Estrella de Guadalupe Navarrette, a student whose dying wish was to travel the world and to have a library named after her, because of her love of reading and learning. The 12-year-old Estrella died of leukemia earlier this year. And since that time, hundreds of community members have pulled together to see that the girl’s last wish comes to fruition. A corner of the school library was designed for children to comfortably read and learn about the world. A computer will also be set up so the students can get on the Internet and travel the world by meeting people from other places and cultures.
