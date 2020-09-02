The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 years ago – September 2, 1920
Healdsburg has best exhibit at fair
It is conceded by all the visitors at the Sonoma County fair that the exhibit of products placed by Healdsburg and its surroundings is the best and most artistic display in the industrial tent. The arrangement of the display is based on substantial fruitage as grown in this northern portion of the county. Grapes, prunes, apples, peaches, pears and hops are the leaders in the display. It was placed under the direct management of the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce and the products were furnished direct from the orchards and farms of the Healdsburg section. At the entrance to the exhibit the judges have pinned a blue ribbon, announcing a "special prize.” Just what will be given is not yet known, but it will probably be a silver cup. It has proved one of the best advertisements that Healdsburg could make, telling the story of its wonderful productivity. It is regretted that all of our people might not have visited the exhibit and shared in the enthusiasm to be gained by seeing their products arranged in display.
50 years ago – September 3, 1970
Mandatory garbage collection
Healdsburg city councilmembers have called for a complete study into the possibility of the city providing mandatory garbage collection service for all city residents. Mayor Bill Lucius told fellow councilmen he had a stack of complaints an inch high on his desk at home from residents who were complaining of no garbage collection this past week. “We’ve had a great deal of trouble with garbage collection and I think the council should study the matter of compulsory garbage collection.” Lucius said he had asked City Engineer Bob Rose to check into the prices of a garbage truck. Rose said he had found out a new 20 cubic yard “packer” costs $20,000 to $25,000. He pointed out the city will have the street sweeper paid for in September of next year and that would free some funds for a packer. City Attorney John Klein told the council that the present franchise firm, Healdsburg Scavengers, should be called in and told what’s going on. A Citizens Advisory Committee recommended the city change the present system and consider mandatory payment of garbage collection fees (even if the householder took his own to the dump) thus giving the hauler a stronger base to work on.
25 years ago – September 6, 1995
Quake shakes town
While many people were enjoying their Labor Day Holiday Monday and sleeping in late, Mother Nature was hard at work shaking the land during the largest local earthquake to hit the area in recent years. The 4.8 temblor was centered about seven miles northeast of Healdsburg on the Mayacama fault. It shook homes, broke bottles, and woke up the town at 7:16 a.m.
