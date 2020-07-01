100 years ago – July 1, 1920
WILL TRY TO GET PUBLIC NURSE; HEALDSBURG RED CROSS WORKING ON PLAN TO CREATE OFFICE
A meeting of the executive officers of the Healdsburg Red Cross Chapter was held Monday night in the city hall. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the question of the employment of a nurse for the districts combined of Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Windsor and Geyserville. The work of the nurse will be for the care of children of the schools, examining and instructing them in the needs of health and cleanliness; the looking after and reporting of tuberculosis subjects; care of the poor families, and the assisting of physicians. If possible outlying schools of the rural districts also will be visited to care for the children. The nurse will have supervision in a general way, with an hour or so to visit patients and report on their needs and to advise with them. Funds obtained from the sale of Red Cross Christmas stamps will be able to pay the nurse for a limited time, but the district chapters will be asked to pay transportation expenses.
75 years ago – July 6, 1945
Aladdin Cleaners Remodel Store
The Aladdin Cleaners at 422 West Street have recently enlarged and remodeled their establishment so that they may give better and faster cleaning service to their patrons. More space has been added, equipment rearranged and a new ventilating system has been installed. Several new employees have been added to the staff. Burnett Bidwell is the owner of the shop.
50 years ago – July 2, 1970
Backers hope for community support in pool drive
A request for support and participation in getting a community swimming pool built will be made to the Healdsburg City Council at its meeting Monday, July 6. Since first being proposed to the full board of directors of the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce by its recreation committee (Jerry Hodges and Bob Benson) the idea of the pool has been picking up a full head of steam wherever Hodges and Benson have talked. A rendering by a design company was introduced at the chamber meeting and has since been shown to meetings of the Kiwanis Club and Junior Chamber of Commerce among others. The Jaycees board has since adopted a resolution supporting a pool. The pool will also be an asset to the schools because of its location where students can use it during the school year as part of the physical education program, and as a source of lessons to teach swimming and life saving. The city is expected to be a keystone in carrying the project forward. The current movement has developed a feeling among many organizations and citizens that the pool can become reality ... and soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.