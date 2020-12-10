100 years ago – December 6, 1920
Broken candy by the half-ton at Chaney's
In these days of big prices for small quantities, a pound of candy would look something like Fitch Mountain in size, but Henry Chaney of Chaney's candy store, is going to reverse this order. "I am going to sell broken candy - the kind the kids are always strong on - at a price unheard of since the beginning of the war," said Mr. Chaney this morning. And in order to make good this statement, and to be ready for the demand that he feels sure will follow this slash in the price of candy, Mr. Chaney on Friday completed the manufacture of 500 pounds of broken candy, and began immediately on the making of a second 500-pound lot - half a ton of broken sweets. Harry Gorsuch. an expert candy-maker from the East, has been with Mr. Chaney for some weeks, and is directing the production of this big lot of candy.
50 years ago – December 10, 1970
No way to restrict number of gas stations say planners
Healdsburg can in no way restrict the number of service stations to a certain number, last week decided the City Planning Commission. The matter had been tossed to the planners by the city council earlier this month for study and a report. Following a legal opinion presented several years ago to the League of California Cities which stated cities can control service stations by design, by conditional use permits and by proximity to each other due to hazardous conditions, but not by limiting them to a certain number. City Attorney John Klein pointed out the trend has been more and more toward controlling gas stations by esthetics but that rejection of a plan couldn’t be on that alone. Commission Secretary Clyde Cook said the council’s question really seemed to be if there was anyway the number of stations could be controlled and that answer seemed to be "no.”
25 years ago – December 6, 1995
New programs now offered at Boys’ Club
A new basketball league and a soccer camp are among the many things offered this winter through the Healdsburg Boys and Girls Club. New this year is a Young Adult Recreational Basketball League, open to players 16-21 who are not playing at the high school or college level. For young soccer players the Shaffer Brothers will offer a three-day soccer camp. Brothers Don and David Shaffer, true pioneers of Sonoma County soccer, have been helping teach soccer to young players in Healdsburg for the past several summers.
