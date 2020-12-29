The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 years ago – December 30, 1920
Toys for Lytton Home made at high school
J. L. Taylor and his class in manual training at the Healdsburg high school have put in considerable time in recent weeks making toys to be given to the orphans at the Lytton home. The list includes doll furniture, wagons, animals of various kinds, etc. Some of the boys at the high school have become quite expert in the use of tools, under the guidance of Mr. Taylor.
75 years ago – December 28, 1945
Healdsburg again over the top in Victory Bond Drive this community one of few to reach its E Bond allotment
Healdsburg district has again gone “over the top” in the Victory Bond Drive. There were Series E bonds sold totaling $155,187.50; other bonds, $167,063.50; allocations totaling $88,850, making a grand total of $411,091. The quota for this area was $349,000. Healdsburg district includes Geyserville and Windsor. In the bond selling contest between students of the local high and elementary schools, the lower school did an excellent job in showing what perseverance and salesmanship can do, in that three of the four prizes were won by the younger students. Of the $28,000 worth of bonds sold by students, $11,000 were sold by Ruth Elaine Oakleaf. First prize was a $50 series E Victory Bond. Stamps and bonds will continue to be sold throughout the school year. W. R. Haley, chairman of the drive committee, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Healdsburg Tribune for its publicity and help in putting over the campaign, and also thanks every member of the committee in giving their time and help to make the drive a success.
25 years ago – December 27, 1995
Swim club evolving into year-round force
It was just a few years ago that the local swimming community feared the worst for the Healdsburg pool. Today, thanks to a lot of help from coaches, parents and the community as a whole, the Healdsburg pool has become a breeding ground for some of the top young swimmers in the Redwood Empire. Steve Skidmore, pool manager and head swim coach, said “The parents and the community have really gotten behind the pool and the local business support has been great. We will be forever grateful.” Skidmore attended Brigham young University on a swim scholarship and also competed at the national level. While Skidmore said that the future for both the pool and the Healdsburg Swim Club appear secure, both will probably remain high-maintenance undertakings. To offset the high cost of keeping the pool open all year the facility brings in money by offering such programs as adult lap swimming and swimming lessons. At the heart of the Healdsburg Swim Club is the youth team: The Sharks, which has recently evolved into a year-round team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.