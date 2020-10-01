The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 years ago – October 7, 1920
The First National Bank is to have electrical protection
Mechanics are at work on the installation of an electrical protection system against burglars covering both the safe and vault of the bank. The First National Bank, following its policy of keeping abreast of the times, is installing a system by which the large safe in which coin and securities are kept, will be covered with a cabinet, protected with electrically charged cables that connect with a gong on the outside of the building and also one on the inside. The least tampering with the cabinet will start the gongs, which are large and loud enough to arouse the whole neighborhood. The vault is protected by the same method. There also will be distributed throughout the bank push buttons which may be used by the employees to set off the alarm in the event of hold-up. The bank is very proud of the new system, the first to be installed in the community, and will welcome inspection as soon as completed, which is anticipated within a week.
50 years ago – October 1, 1970
Women's Lib forms here
Although they are still uncertain in what direction they are headed, Women’s Liberation has come to Healdsburg. The ladies banding together are not billing themselves as militant protestors, but they do say they are searching for a better understanding of their identity as individuals ... just as more nationally famous groups have said. The group plans to meet each Friday evening starting tomorrow night. Information regarding the meeting may be obtained from Mrs. Carol Godwin who says the group is not anti-men. They are interested in forming closer relations among women in the Healdsburg area because they hope conversation will lead to the discovery of common problems and aspirations. She invites married, divorced and single women to join the organization. They will not just seek equal employment opportunities for women, but will work at changing the consensus of what men and women’s roles are so women take a more active part in supporting the family and men help more at home.
25 years ago – October 4, 1995
Fire department burglarized
Security is being beefed up at the Healdsburg Fire Department after a fire fighter’s truck, parked behind the station, was broken into and $850 worth of department radio equipment was stolen. The driver’s side window was smashed, several wires were cut under the dash board, and a fire department radio system was taken. To better protect the fire department property the station will have a chain link fence erected on the west side parking lot which currently backs up to open fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.