It's natural to seek an escape from the disappointments of the global pandemic, and one need look no further than the library for a few ideas on how to find that escape. Of course, a visit to the library isn't the same as before, so a nostalgic experience isn't within our grasp; luckily, the pandemic can't stop library staff from dreaming up new ways of putting a good read in your hands or creating a little more joy in our lives.
Many of you have already received the news of our expanded curbside pick-up hours. If you request an item from the library, you may now come to pick it up between noon and 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, or between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday. We also staff the phones during those hours, so please feel free to call and request something or ask for assistance at 707-433-3772. We are still working on our plans to increase our book drop opening time, but in the meantime, please come to return your items (unless they are oversize or electronics) on Friday or Saturday. We're pleased to let you know that we haven't had to close our book drop early for several weeks now, so it seems that any time on Friday or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will do.
Our Brown Bag Book Club for adults is back in action in a live virtual format with monthly meetings to discuss important literature of the day. Meet us on the first Tuesday of every month. On Jan. 5, we'll be discussing “The Radium Girls” by Kate Moore. You can register online on our events calendar at events.sonomalibrary.org or give us a call for more information and to place a request for a copy of the book.
On the topic of creating a little more joy, we've made arrangements with several area senior centers so that community members may send positive cards, postcards, homemade cards, drawings and encouraging letters to brighten up our seniors' days. Add a little bright, cheerful moment to an otherwise very challenging year with your pen, paper and a stamp. For more information, please review our website at sonomalibrary.org/services/send-our-seniors-mail.
Sonoma County Library is hosting a virtual Teen Film Festival in 2021. We will start taking short film submissions between 30 seconds and six minutes in length starting in January. This event will offer young adults ages 12 to 19 a great way to get creative and explore filmmaking over Winter Break. More information will be forthcoming, but to get information right away, or ask questions about this exciting opportunity, please contact our Teen and Adult Services Librarian at apalmer@sonomalibrary.org.
The library is here to help put paper and digital books and audiobooks, music, movies and more into your hands. If you can make it down to the library, we will meet you at our curbside pick-up table with books in hand. We know it's not the same as browsing in person, but our online library catalog makes it possible for you to choose from our thousands and thousands of titles. What, you may ask, if you're not sure exactly what you want? Give us a call and one of our talented librarians will create you a book bundle based on your preferences. Or perhaps you would rather get out into the countryside and enjoy the cooler weather? We have Regional Parks Discovery Packs that you can request, activities included — and complete with a parks pass that will allow you to park your car and get out for a little hike. The packs may be requested online or by phone as wel
Along with all of our beloved community, we look forward to 2021 with great hope and anticipation and, on behalf of all our staff, we wish you joy in this holiday season.
Jon Haupt is the branch manager of the Healdsburg Regional Library.
