The New Year brings new and exciting opportunities in the Healdsburg Library. This month we began our Thursday Community Coffee events; from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays, we offer coffee and pastries along with the opportunity to meet and chat with your neighbors, learn about new library activities and more.
On Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, we are partnering with LandPaths for a bilingual English/Spanish presentation on Going Outside in Healdsburg. This is an opportunity to learn about Healdsburg gems such as Fitch Mountain, Healdsburg Ridge Open Space Preserve and LandPaths’ Riddell Preserve, as well as Healdsburg’s newest park, Barbieri Park. Attendees will also learn about best practices for packing for a day hike as well as how to be more environmentally conscious when visiting the parks.
On Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., we offer an evening of short presentations on Sonoma County history. The slate of presenters is well established as experts in our community: David Lightfoot, Secretary of the Sonoma County Heritage Network; Lee Torliatt, author of books and editor of the Sonoma County Historian; Gaye LeBaron, columnist, book author and collegiate history instructor; Marty Bennett, American History instructor and Co-Chair of North Bay Jobs with Justice; and Ray Johnson, President of the Sonoma County Historical Society. Topics are taken from the recent book, Historical Travels Through Sonoma County, by the late John Crevelli, a Sonoma County native son, historian, teacher and storyteller extraordinaire.
With tax season ramping up, we are once again partnering with AARP Tax Aide to provide free tax assistance to all ages. As usual, there will be no sign-up until the events start at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays beginning Feb. 5 through Tax Day. Those interested need only bring the required documents—2019 tax return, income and expenses, Social Security card and photo ID—and sign up at 10 a.m. for a time slot that day. A more complete description of the necessary documents can be found on our web calendar at sonomalibrary.org.
On Saturday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m., we invite back the extremely popular master drummer Onye Onyemaechi for his musical program, African Village Celebration. Onye will use rhythm, music and instruments to create a journey with children and families exploring the beauty and soul of the drum in African village life. This event is intended for children ages 3 and up along with a caregiver.
Finally, we are excited to have a turn with our county-wide Meet the Author series on Friday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. with a visit from Nathan Hale. Hale is particularly well known as the author and illustrator of the graphic novel series Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales, nominated for an Eisner Award for creative achievement in comic books and appearing on the New York Times bestseller list. In addition, he created sci-fi horror comics One Trick Pony and Apocalypse Taco. His illustrations may be found in numerous works including Frankenstein: A Monstrous Parody, The Dinosaur’s Night Before Christmas and Rapunzel’s Revenge. This interactive event is aimed at school-age children and their caregivers.
Jon Haupt is the branch manager of the Healdsburg Regional Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.