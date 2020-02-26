The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 years ago – February 26, 1920
Tearing Down Old Building WHEN GROUND IS CLEARED THE WORK WILL COMMENCE ON NEW BANK
Workmen started Tuesday a.m. to pull down the old building at the corner of Powell and West street, which was formerly occupied by the Rosenberg Shoe Store, to make room for the new bank building which is to be erected on that site. The old building, it is reported, was sold Saturday to Garrett and Kunz. Following the razing of the building, the workmen will start on the ones adjoining it, both on Powell and West streets. The tenants of the stores on West street, which are to be torn down, have already vacated the building, but those on Powell have not moved as yet, although they will probably be out by the end of the week. It is understood that the actual work on the construction of the bank building will start as soon as the old buildings have been pulled down and the ground cleared.
50 years ago – February 26, 1970
Canoes can use Camp Rose
A suggestion by a study committee that the Camp Rose beach area be used as the terminal unloading point for the canoe trips of Robert Trowbridge was submitted to directors of the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce. Trowbridge had appeared before directors earlier, complaining that the Del Rio Woods Recreation District would not let him use the area around the dam which is erected each Spring to create a swimming and recreation pool. Members of the district which number several hundred, had objected to use of the area by Trowbridge because of last year’s increased vehicle traffic and congestion. As an alternative, the chamber’s study group suggested that Trowbridge use the Camp Rose beach area below the recreation district which would eliminate the traffic problems caused by a big increase in traffic and auto and canoe parking, and not hurt the canoe business.
25 years ago – February 22, 1995
Rio Lindo students in search of good works
Rio Lindo Adventist Academy students took “spring cleaning” to heart last week as the senior class spread out in Healdsburg cleaning public areas, painting benches, gardening and providing more services to the community. Several students were in the Plaza Wednesday digging ditches for the city to install irrigation lines. The school does this type of community service at least once per quarter, and they are always looking for more projects. It was only a few months ago that the senior class painted a disabled man’s house and fixed up his garden. But surprisingly, those types of projects are hard to find, yet they make the young people feel they are doing something worthwhile. In April they will be working on a food drive for the Healdsburg Shared Ministries Food Pantry.
