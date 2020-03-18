100 years ago – March 11, 1920
EVERYBODY CLOGS THE SYSTEM WHEN FIRE GONG RINGS
Don’t use the phone to find out where there is a fire! This edict went out from the fire chief today to all people of Healdsburg, and is backed by the telephone company. Your phone call will not be answered even if you do, for the habit has gotten so strong that central is literally swamped with calls at the first tap of the fire gong. Sunday the fire chief tried to locate the origination of the fire alarm in a hurry, via the phone route, so he could proceed to the scene immediately. But central was so busy trying to answer all calls that showed on the switchboard she did not get the fire chief’s call, and as a result, the fire department and apparatus went down to the Stevens' lumber yard, instead of up to his house on Johnson street where the fire had been reported. If you want to know where the fire is, go along with the department, but leave the phone line clear so that the fire chief may use it to help protect Healdsburg property.
50 years ago – March 19, 1970
WELCOME PRUNE BLOSSOM TOUR VISITORS
Healdsburgers have the welcome mat out this weekend for the 5,000 or so visitors who will take part in our annual Prune Blossom Tour. Blossoms are bursting out everywhere. In today’s issue of The Tribune you’ll find a Prune Blossom Tour Magazine. Several thousand will also be distributed at the Villa Chantecler and through tourist agencies in San Francisco. Tour activities are listed, and there are articles which both residents and visitors should find interesting, included articles on the history of prunes, recreational offerings, the municipal airport, Geyserville, Lake Sonoma and Warm Springs Dam, Sonoma Indians and even a section on prune cookery. Don’t forget the popular Prune Blossom Tour. . . 30 miles of some of the most scenic countryside of northern California. A loop around Fitch Mt., through the famous Healdsburg Plaza, out into beautiful Alexander Valley, through unique Geyserville and down lovely Dry Creek Valley to Healdsburg. Don’t forget color film.
25 years ago – March 22, 1995
Slide closes road, lake fills to record level
Days of soaking rains sent tons of mud and trees sliding down a saturated Dry Creek Valley hillside last Tuesday afternoon, blocking a section of Dry Creek Road for nearly three days. Several more mudslides blocked single lanes up Dry Creek Road towards Lake Sonoma. Upper Burgundy Road was sliding last week, causing a water main to rupture, cutting off water service to 11 homes. City electric crews put in a temporary bypass for underground wires that were expected to be damaged by the continued earth movement. The continuing winter rains have dropped 62 inches of precipitation on Healdsburg so far this season.
