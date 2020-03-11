The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 years ago – March 4, 1920
BARGAIN DAY OFFERS
Mr. Alexander, secretary of the chamber of commerce, deeply regrets that his bargains were not mentioned in the Tribune write-up for bargain day on Center street. He is giving away absolutely free over 500 pounds of beautiful "Sunsweet" prune signs to all members of the association. These signs are a work of art painted in the purple of the prune and the golden tints of the west. They depict a story of strength in union and of a wisdom which leads on to prosperity. Come and get the signs in the City Hall. Another bargain given free by Alexander and City Clerk Hillhouse in the City Hall is free registration. These bargains will continue until every America citizen of Healdsburg and the surrounding country have become electors. A beautiful yellow pencil will be handed to each customer that they may indelibly write their name. These bargains will entitle you to vote for Hoover, Lowder, Bryan, Johnson, Wood, Pershing, Champ Clark, or a selection of about twenty other White House bargains.
50 years ago – March 12, 1970
Golfers can 'dig in' at layman Park
Golfers or local residents who have complained about the looks of Tayman Park's entrance will have a chance to put their foot where their mouth is this weekend. This Saturday and Sunday have been set aside as the day for the installation of the new automatic sprinkler system at the course and it’s being done with volunteer labor. Waldo Iversen, former City Superintendent (now you know how he got tapped) is in charge of the project which calls for the installation of sprinkler pipe and electrical control wires. The pipe will feed sprinkler heads which will water all of the number one and two fairways . . the entrance to the course. Iversen has called for volunteer workers to turn out as early as possible both days. “Let’s see if they can beat me out there," he said.
25 years ago – March 8, 1995
Unification windfall was miscalculated
A $500,000 “windfall” that was expected to come out of the unification of Healdsburg’s two school districts was apparently based on faulty calculations and has left school officials puzzled over how the equation ended up with such a wrong answer. Three years ago, a feasibility study on the district unification pointed out an approximately $535,000 windfall that could come from the state. Now as the school district faces having to cut as much as $650,000 out of next school year’s budget, concerned citizens and teachers are asking what happened to that windfall money. When asked for an explanation by teachers’ association members, a Business Service representative stated that “the original calculations were apparently not accurate,” adding that there have already been financial savings to the district due to the unification process. Also, the district was warned by the state that the $500,000 was strictly an estimate, and the study apparently didn’t include the impact of declining enrollment.
