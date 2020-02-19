The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 years ago – February 26, 1920
HONOR COMES TO HEALDSBURG SCHOOL PUPILS FOR PATRIOTIC ESSAYS
For the second time this month honor has come to Antonia J. Koenig, a pupil in the local grammar school. On Lincoln’s Birthday she was awarded a silver medal by The San Francisco Examiner for an essay on Lincoln and the foreign situation during his administration. Now she is the winner of another silver medal offered by the Examiner for essays on Washington and his ideas of Americanism. Four Healdsburg school girls received honorable mention, which is also a very great honor to the Healdsburg schools, as there were thousands of contestants for prizes. The contests were open to all school pupils in California and Nevada. As there were only one hundred silver medals awarded in the contest, the honor is all the more appreciated by Miss Koenig, who is but thirteen years of age. Miss Alice Tully is her English teacher.
75 years ago – February 16, 1945
SOTOYOME POST INITIATES 16; To Raise Funds For Phonograph Records for Men
Sotoyome Post of the American Legion held impressive initiatory ceremonies Thursday evening of last week for sixteen candidates for membership, all veterans of World War II, most of whom have received a medical discharge, and others having reached the age limit. Besides a large gathering of legionaires, the rites were witnessed by members of Sotoyome Unit. Those initiated were Cecil Peterson, Rex Brookins, Bill Maher Jr., Robert Brady, Robert Hasset, H. Manlove, Mario Del Fava, Harry Rochioli, Albert Catalini, Roscoe Clark, Paul Warner, A. W. Schwank, Robert Helber, Wesley Becraft, Lad Warner and John Carter. A potluck supper at 7 o’clock was attended by fifty legion and auxiliary members. As part of the “Phonograph Records for Fighting Men” program adopted last year by the American Legion, many records have been sent to the Mare Island Naval Hospital where there are 3000 men receiving treatment. More records are needed for other hospitals and for overseas. The national legion voted $25,000 and posts and units in the United States were asked to contribute an additional $125,000. Public subscription is acceptable.
25 years ago – February 22, 1995
Alliance Dental Clinic will help fill a need
Thousands of north county residents, many of them children have little or no access to dental care, but this week Healdsburg’s Alliance Medical Center took a step toward alleviating that situation. With the opening of its first-ever dental clinic, Alliance will provide the only access to dental care in Northern Sonoma county for the many uninsured residents who have little or no opportunity to see a dentist. Public Health officials say that dental care for the poor is the single greatest unmet medical need in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.