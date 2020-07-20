Hello market friends. I don’t think I have to say, it’s an incredibly weird time right now. A scary virus, an equally scary economy; everything in our world has been turned upside down. Nothing seems normal anymore.
Except the markets … our farmers markets are a little oasis of calm and joy, and likely one of the most “normal” things happening in Healdsburg these days. In the peaceful morning hours on Tuesdays and Saturdays the booths spring up, and goodies appear. Corn, tomatoes, watermelons, summer squash and stone fruit are piled high, revealing the season. Peppers, eggplant, grapes and figs are just beginning to appear, reminding us fall is just around the corner.
Besides the lush produce, the baked goods, meats, seafood, eggs, cheeses, olive oil, wine and much more, are all locally produced and waiting for you to discover them. There are many prepared food options to eat on site or take home. The excellent craft changes from week to week, making each market unique. Neighbors and friends stroll in and out, shopping bags in hand, bundles of flowers loping out the side of baskets, waving and chatting, appropriately masked and distanced, of course. In short, the Healdsburg Farmers’ Markets are a sweet respite from the dramas unfolding each day.
This month I decided instead of writing a long column I’d add a couple of wonderful summer recipes. Most of the ingredients are at our markets. Hope to see you at a market soon!
Watermelon and Feta Salad
1-1/2 cup watermelon chunks (Ridgeview Farm, Reyes Farm)
1/2 sliced red onion (Bernier, Middleton, Alexander Valley Farm)
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar (Extraordinary Blends — Tuesday market only)
1 oz. crumbled feta cheese (Achadinha Cheese — Saturday market only)
fresh mint, chopped (Bernier, Front Porch)
Mix together. 4 servings.
Asian Cabbage and White Peach Salad
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar
1 tablespoon sugar or sweetener of choice
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon mustard seed
6 cups shredded cabbage or kale (Preston Farm, Front Porch)
3 scallions, chopped (Front Porch, Middleton, Blue Leg farms)
2 ripe, but firm, white peaches, chopped in small chunks. (Dry Creek Peach, Middleton, Neufeld Farms)
1/4 cup slivered almonds, toasted (Heron Fox farm: Tuesday only)
In a small bowl or cup mix oil, vinegar, sugar and spices together.
In a large bowl mix together the cabbage, scallions and peaches. Pour dressing over and mix thoroughly. Top with toasted almonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.