Hello market friends. I missed my deadline for the column this month, because I was so focused on making sure word got out that we were extending the dates for Saturday market. Yes, for those of you who haven’t kept up with the latest news (in Healdsburg, that is), it’s true. The Healdsburg Farmers’ Market is continuing into December; staying open through the 19th of the month. Not only will we be open three extra weeks, we’re extending the hours slightly as well: staying open until 12:30 p.m. in December, just to catch those of you longing for an extra half hour under the covers. We’ll still be in the West Plaza Parking Lot, where we are all year, so it’ll be easy to find your favorites.
This extension has been enthusiastically received by vendors, many of whom are used to doing holiday festivals, and none are happening this year. That, combined with decreased or absent restaurant accounts, has made for a frustratingly diminished season. Except for some of our farms, who would naturally be done in November, almost all of our vendors are planning to do some or all of the extended dates, which will make for a full, exciting market. We’re even likely to have some of our Tuesday vendors showing up as well.
What makes it even more lovely and enticing is the continuation of the Fall/Holiday Craft Market. As a former craftsperson (I had several different craft businesses, and did festivals all over the country for more than 30 years), and the producer of the Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival, I have a special affinity for this realm. Being somewhat of a ‘craft snob,’ having seen some incredible work over the years, I’m delighted our group of artisans is quite exceptional. Each week has some of the same and some new artists. If you haven’t yet bought gifts for the holiday, this could be the ideal place to find something wholly unique.
The markets this season have been very well attended: surprisingly so given the lack of tourists in town. This tells us more locals are discovering us, and the joy of shopping in such an exciting, delicious way. For some, they love supporting our local farms, artisans and food producers, some love the social aspect, given how limited our connections with others has been this year, and some come down for a hot meal and a coffee, to stroll, peruse, hang out and people watch, finding delicious treats along the way.
For those who haven’t found us yet, or have thought we might be done for the year, think again. Come check us out, and take advantage of these last few weeks of market joy. And thanks a thousand times over to the people we see every week, rain, shine or smoke. You know who you are. We couldn’t do it without you.
A HOLIDAY RECIPE: NOODLE KUGEL
My mother used to make this on Christmas morning. This isn’t her recipe, but it’s decadently delicious.
1 box Portico Egg Pasta or 16 oz egg noodles
5 eggs
1 small container (8oz) of yogurt. It can be plain, but I like Achadinha’s Lemon Kefir or Greek Table’s Date Yogurt
½ cup melted butter (Achadinha has butter too!)
16 oz cottage cheese (you can also use 8oz cottage cheese and 16oz yogurt)
¾ cup sugar
½ tsp cinnamon
½ cup raisins or dried fruit (Neufeld Farms)…or fresh fruit, like pear from Middleton Farm.
1) Preheat oven to 350
2) Grease a 9x13 baking dish
3) Heat to boiling a large pot of water and cook the pasta until al dente.
4) Mix all ingredients, pour in pan, and bake one hour, or until set. Cover with foil if the top or edges get too dark before being fully cooked. Makes six servings.
Janet Ciel is the manager of the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market. She can be reached at manager@healdsburgfarmersmarket.org.
