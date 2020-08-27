A few days ago thunder, lightning, wind and rain made a rare appearance in August, and I wondered how this affected our farmers. As the temperatures hit triple digits several days in a row I fear they’re losing crops. Fires, smoke and ash are now clouding our usually pristine blue skies, and the virus has wiped out so many restaurant accounts, how do they keep going? Farming is so tenuous, and so dependent on decent, or at least predictable, weather, along with a whole host of variables, it’s remarkable so many people choose it as a career.
And yet they do. We have several generations under our market “roof,” including the Kiffs and the Berniers, our market founders 42 years ago. Their kids and grandkids are in the fields and at the markets each week. There are young farmers like Will Holloway of Blue Leg Farm, or Dave Pew of Russian River Organics; relatively new to the game, and kicking some a--! In fact, the young faces at the market these days far outnumber the more senior members of our gang, giving me hope, despite the obstacles, local farming has a future, and a strong one at that.
Farmers markets are a testing ground for many. They’re considered an easy, relatively inexpensive way to start businesses, or try out new products, without the overhead of a brick and mortar location. During a time of COVID we’ve become a resource for companies needing a new venue to sell. Hence you’ll find all sorts of gems you won’t see on a grocery shelf. For others, this is a vital sales venue; a place they’ve always sold their goods. They may sell their produce to local grocery stores, or, when open, restaurants, but the markets are a mainstay for their livelihood.
Because we’re outdoors, everyone masked and distancing, and we require the vendor to pick your items for you, shopping with us is quite safe. It’s also enjoyable; both locations have lots of trees, and the kind of ambience this sweet town has in abundance. Combined with the sense of community and connection our markets bring to Healdsburg each week, they are a vital resource for healthy, locally grown and produced foods and handmade craft.
If you’ve never been, we hope you’ll come check us out. Tuesdays on the Plaza, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Saturdays in the West Plaza parking lot from 8:30 a.m. to noon. See you there!
Recipe of the month — These ingredients are in abundance at the markets right now.
Greek salad
2 medium tomatoes, chopped into chunks
½ large cucumber, chopped into chunks
¼ med red onion, chopped finely, or fine slices
½ cup feta cheese (Achadinha Cheese Co), chopped in small chunks
½ cup kalamata olives (Greek Table), whole or halved
¼ cup red wine or other light vinegar (Extraordinary Blends, Edenberry Farm, the Apple Farm)
2 tsp lemon olive oil (Deergnaw or Extraordinary Blends)
1/8 cup sugar
salt and pepper
1 tsp fresh thyme (Bernier or Preston Farms)
Mix together and enjoy!
