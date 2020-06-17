The Saturday market opened mid-April, and Tuesday’s first market was the end of May. I’m happy to report both are flourishing, despite all that’s happening in our world right now.
If anything, the markets are a respite; a bridge of sorts, between lockdown mode and life as normal. We’re a perfect blend of safety and reconnection with the outside world.
It’s hard to know where you should be these days; at home avoiding others, or out among the rest of humanity. Things may be opening up, but that doesn’t mean you want run out and join throngs at the beach. The great thing about farmers markets is we’re out in the open, with everyone wearing masks, using sanitizer or the hand washing station, booths spaced far apart and vendors handle everything for you. You can use your own bags, as no one touches them but you. So as shopping goes, we’re pretty darned safe.
But we’re also where your neighbors and friends are on Saturday or Tuesday morning. They’re shopping and schmoozing, with faces covered, spaced appropriately. They’re grabbing breakfast, brunch or lunch from Tisza Bistro (both markets), Healdsburg Bagel Company (both markets), The Tamale Factory (Saturday only) and Lata’s Indian Cuisine (Saturday only). They’re sitting at appropriately spaced tables and benches, soaking in the sun and the feeling of warmth the market always brings with it.
There’s nothing finer than strolling down on a Saturday or Tuesday morning, shopping bags or baskets in hand, and checking out each vendor’s stall. Right now asparagus, onions, potatoes, lettuces, favas, berries and stone fruit of all kind, including the famous Dry Creek Peaches, mountains of other produce and flowers await you. Cheese, kefirs, butter, eggs, meats, seafood and a wide assortment of baked goods and sweet treats will give you a pantry and fridge full of goodness. Each market has surprise treats and its own ambience.
I’m so happy we have our craftspeople back, as earlier COVID regulations didn’t allow them. As a former craftsperson I have a great appreciation for the quality of the work we have at our markets, and am grateful we can give these talented folks a place to sell. Each week we have a different group of artists.
Thank you to all our friends. You know who you are. Thanks to those who are just finding us, and realizing we have great farmers’ markets in our town. And for those who haven’t yet come … give us a visit or two and find all the reasons to love us. Support local agriculture and food production, keep money in this community, connect with your neighbors, and shop in a healthy way!
See you at the market!
Janet Ciel is the manager of the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market. She can be reached at manager@healdsburgfarmersmarket.org
