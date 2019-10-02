Oct. 1 marks the Day of the Older Person and the kick-off of a weeklong International Active Aging Week celebration. Healdsburg’s population of persons over age 55 is 28.9%, and this trend continues to expand and. People over age 55 are expected to be one-third of the county’s population by 2032. Active Aging Week challenges society’s expectations of aging by showing that regardless of age or health conditions, adults over 50 can live fully in all areas of life. The city of Healdsburg will celebrate Active Aging Week with free classes at the Healdsburg Senior Center. Participants age 50 and up can take advantage of complimentary education, fitness and health opportunities. This year’s theme is “redefining active” and it is my hope that the activities planned inspire our community to rethink what aging looks like.
There is one event to which I would like to bring attention to. The Garden Dance Party & Lunch on Friday, Oct. 4 at 11a.m. This experience starts with a chair dance class held in the garden by instructor Valerie Rogers and is accompanied by the Comm-university first grade class and senior living residents. Get moving and groove to the music or stroll through the gardens before we dine on a complimentary lunch.
The weeklong celebration ends at the annual Age Friendly Potluck Picnic in the Plaza on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 12 noon. The whole community is invited to celebrate together with live music, games for kids and the young at heart and entrees cooked up by the Healdsburg Fire Department. Bring a side dish to share and meet in the park.
All events listed below are open to the public. You do not have to meet any age or zip code requirements to attend. In fact, inviting friends, out of town relatives, and newcomers to the senior center activities and events is encouraged.
DASH Volunteer Driving Program Presentation
Date: Thursday, Oct. 3, 10 to 11 a.m.
Location: Senior center, 133 Matheson St.
Details: Learn about the city-sponsored volunteer driving program that’s gaining speed. Participants of all ages can sign up to be a volunteer driver or find out how to get a DASH ride for individuals age 60 or better.
Financial Stability Presentation with Edward Jones
Date: Friday, Oct. 4, 10 to 11 a.m.
Location: Senior center, 133 Matheson St
Details: Learn about how you can stay alert to the latest financial fraud scams and take home some resources to ensure you information remains safe. Presented by John O’Neil, Edward Jones financial advisor.
Garden Dance Party & Lunch
Date: Friday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Healdsburg Senior Living Gardens, 725 Grove St.
Details: A total mind body experience open to all ages. The party starts with a seated dance class in the gardens and continues with garden tours and lunch. No cost. Open to all ages. For more information call 707-431-3324.
Age Friendly Potluck Picnic in the Plaza
Date: Sunday, Oct. 6, noon to 2 p.m.
Location: Plaza Park, downtown Healdsburg
Details: Bring a side dish to share. Entrees cooked up by the Healdsburg Fire Department, games for the kids and live music for all. Tables, chairs, dishware and beverages are all provided. No cost, open to all.
Gram Hams Pie Dough Making Class
Date: Saturday, Oct. 12, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Senior Center, 133 Matheson St.
Details: Have you ever wanted to learn how to make homemade pie dough? Get hands on experience learning Gram Hams dough making techniques at this class where decades of experience are at your fingertips. Participants will take home two ready-to-bake 9-inch doughballs, and a few of Gram’s personal recipes. Registration and sign up fees are required in advance. $5 due at registration, $25 to instructor at class. To sign up, contact the Senior Center at 707-431-3324.
Anna Grant is the Active Adult & Senior Services Supervisor for the City of Healdsburg. Contact her by calling (707) 431-3157 or email: agrant@cityofhealdsburg.org. The Healdsburg Senior Center is located at 133 Matheson St. and is open to everyone regardless of age.
