Did you know that there is a Senior Center Endowment Fund? The fund was created by a resolution in 1997 and income from the fund is to be used exclusively for the benefit of the Healdsburg Senior Center. With the fund reaching its maturity in 2020, a group of Healdsburg Senior Citizens advisory commissioners and the Friends of the Senior Center have been working on collecting project ideas for the endowment fund to sponsor and would like your feedback.
An interactive display board will be located inside the senior center dining room where you can stop in and write in your ideas for projects to use the Endowment Fund for and share your thoughts on ways to make the senior center even better. This display along with paper surveys and the interactive wall will be open for input until Feb. 14.
Help decide what the Healdsburg Senior Center of the future will look and feel like. Let us know what classes and services you are interested in right now, and “think big” about what the senior center can become in the future.
To find out more about the endowment fund, how to make contributions and to get updates on projects the senior advisory commission votes to allocate funds towards — attend the senior citizens advisory commission meeting Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. at city hall, or review the information on the fund on the city's website at cityofhealdsburg.org. Click on ‘community services,’ ‘senior services,’ then ‘endowment fund,’ or stop by the center and pick up an endowment fund fact sheet.
Don’t miss out on this month’s special events, classes and gallery opening reception. My personal pick is a free emergency preparedness series sponsored by Council on Aging that helps seniors get all their important documents scanned and on a flash drive in case of an evacuation.
Emergency Preparedness Series – Your Important Documents, All in one Place
Dates: Saturday, Feb. 6, 13, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Senior center, 133 Matheson St.
Details: Be prepared for the next emergency by having all your documents in one place in this two-part series. Council on Aging (COA) will be passing out a checklist showing suggested items to scan and a free emergency go-bag on Feb. 6. Gather and organize your documents and return to the senior center on Feb. 13 where you can watch as your documents are scanned and saved to a portable flash drive. Your information is not reviewed or saved by COA. For more information contact Council on Aging at 707-525-0143.
Valentine’s Day Brunch
Date: Friday, Feb. 14, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Location: Senior Center Bistro, 133 Matheson St.
Details: Spend the afternoon sharing the love with friends and neighbors at the Senior Centers Bistro lunch program. Meals are served by Council on Aging and are $4 for persons over 60 and $6.50 for persons under age 60. No reservations are required.
TED Talk and Discussion
Date: Friday, Feb. 21, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 133 Matheson St.
Topic: A black man goes undercover in the alt-right. In an unmissable talk about race and politics in America, Theo E.J. Wilson personality researcher tells the story of becoming Lucius25, a white supremacist lurker, and the unexpected compassion and surprising perspective he found from engaging with people he disagrees with. Watch this recorded TED Talk then be a part of the discussion forum following the presentation, facilitated by Anna Grant. This is a free event that is open to the public of all ages.
Help with Your iPhone
Date: Feb. 21, 10 to 11a.m.
Location: Senior center, 133 Matheson St.
Details: Having difficulty hearing or seeing on your iPhone? Attend a free training and make your iPhone work better for you! Learn how to make your iPhone louder and easier to hear, send text messages, turn your iPhone into a magnifier, connect Bluetooth devices, operate the basic functions of your iPhone and more. Registration required. No cost. Made possible by California Phones. For more information call 707-431-3324.
Anna Grant is the Active Adult & Senior Services Supervisor for the City of Healdsburg. Contact her by calling 431-3157.
