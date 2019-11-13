Our last month of the market season, November, snuck in this year, on the heels of an October so scary that we barely noticed the month had changed. Healdsburg was on the edge of being obliterated, which took most folks’ focus off life as they knew it, and propelled them into survival mode.
Now, as we’re beginning to return to earth, it prompts a reflection of what we have here which was saved. I think everyone would have to agree Healdsburg is located in one of the most beautiful places in the state, if not the world. Its setting is spectacular, but that’s a just a piece of what makes this place special.
This community is superb. Filled with intelligent, warm, fun folks, it overflows with a welcoming feeling. Becoming the market manager three years ago opened my eyes to something I never knew existed in this lovely burg. The market has a large, loyal following of locals; many who’ve been a part of, or supportive of the agricultural community for generations, whether it’s in the field or shopping the aisles. Agriculture is at the heart of this place, and the residents of Healdsburg get that. Even those who don’t come to the farmers market often or at all understand the essence of the area, and respect it.
I come into our last month excited yet a little sad to end the season. As is usual this time of year, some of our farms are done, but many still have crops and are keeping their tables full. With these endless sunny days fields continue producing. We have a gorgeous craft market ongoing through Nov. 30, making holiday shopping fun. Live music will continue into our last weeks as well. But soon it will end, and there will be months with no market. We’re like Brigadoon, that mythical town that appears once every hundred years, and then disappears again. Fortunately, we appear much more often and hang out longer … we’ll be back next May and stay open through the end of November. But this does make us ephemeral and special. So don’t miss these last few weeks!
As we approach Thanksgiving, it seems appropriate to reflect on the incredible firefighters who kept the flames from town and everyone alive. Maybe we could be thankful for the bounty that this area produces, and will be able to continue to produce because of their heroism. We can look to our city leaders who helped manage the unmanageable as it was happening, and gave endless hours of work to stave off crisis..
I’ll be saying words of thanks for the wonderful opportunity I have to do this for a living: to create a viable place to sell for our wonderful group of vendors, to carry on the tradition of generations of residents and to be a part of this community.
This will be my last column until next April, so thank you, Healdsburg. Hope to see you at the market!
Janet Ciel is the manager of the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market. She can be reached at manager@healdsburgfarmersmarket.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.