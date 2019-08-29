Deep thoughts on special section
EDITOR: Thank you for your well researched and illuminating article "Deep Trouble." Despite what delusional climate change deniers might claim, the effects of climate change are real, and in our case, these changes are right on our coastal doorstep. It is important that we contact our local, state, and national representatives about this issue and let them know that climate change is a priority for us. It is also essential that the Republican (Climate Change Denial) Party suffers a devastating defeat in 2020. Work for change!
Brian Geagan
Healdsburg
