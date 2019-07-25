Help Crockett hook up
EDITOR: I would like to find a place to get hooked up with a 20-foot Wanderer travel trailer. Hooked up to water, electricity and sewer. I am on a low income of Social Security, once a month, third of the month. When I pay all the bills, I am lucky to have $50 left.
I am tired of the trailer with truck every two weeks. I’ve been doing it for almost two years now.
I was thinking about getting on a piece of property that has enough room for a 20-foot travel trailer and truck to get hooked up with.
I am living with no heat, no water and no power on a limited income. I am by myself in the trailer. Please, please call me ASAP. I need a place to get hooked up to. Call Mike Peterson aka Davy Crockett at 707-483-8613.
Mike Peterson
Healdsburg
