Virus case conundrum
EDITOR: Just finished reading a report that we now have eight known COVID-19 infections in our immediate area of our county, Sonoma County.
Yes it’s scary, yes it’s going to get worse, but now more than ever, now not later, we all have to step up and demand more government and community actions.
The following is what I posted in reply to the article, please share as much as possible through any avenue available, we need to get this war over sooner than later.
While we live, or did live, in a society that for the most part respected a person's individual privacy right, these times of war against the virus does call for new aggressive actions to get not only those unfortunate few that have gotten infected, but the community as a whole back to our normal lifestyles as individuals and as our beloved community.
Therefore it makes total sense to have our government authority, officials, step up here and take more control.
I suggest they go ahead and tape off these eight known, and more, (as there is going to be a lot more) homes with yellow caution tape and "Quarantine" signs. This will allow a few very important steps to the end ;
1. To allow our community and neighbors to step up and offer these households extra help for grocery store runs, etc.
2. To allow the community and neighbors to know there is a significant increase risk of infection in that immediate area, so only interact with extreme caution.
3. To allow the community and neighbors to actively observe and police these marked homes for absolute strict adherence to the "quarantine"
"We the people" have to step up now, more than ever, to work as one community and demand our government to step up to this fight, and for us to step up and get more involved in stopping the spread. The sooner we realize this and enact more stringent policies, (such as China and South Korea already did) the sooner we can get through this war, declare victory, and get our own lives back to normal.
It will be hard, it will be a lifestyle we are not used to, but it will quicken the victory of this horrible virus and we can all get back to our normal lives.
Thomas Bangs
Healdsburg
