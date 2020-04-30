A bid for council
EDITOR: This fall, three seats on the city council are up for election. This is our opportunity to select a new slate of leadership for the community; a city council that will:
• provide needed fiscal oversight in a critical time;
• work to diversify and improve our economy;
• be more transparent about policy; and,
• foster community engagement and focus on the quality of life for all citizens
I have lived in Healdsburg for about 20 years and my career in higher education administration has given me the experience in research, planning and budgeting needed to help bring this change about, working for you as a member of your city council. I am very excited to officially announce that I am running for a seat on the Healdsburg City Council.
City revenue and expenditures require greater scrutiny and a better oversight. City council and the community at large, should have accurate, timely fiscal information readily available, in an easily understood format, especially as we go forward in these perilous economic times. There should be no budget surprises ... there should be evaluation and planning.
Tourism has long been the driving force in our economy. However, recent fires and the current COVID crisis shows it is past time for Healdsburg to become more economically diverse. Economic diversity can create the sort of better-paying jobs we all want for ourselves and our children, who are the future of Healdsburg. The creation of an Office of Economic Development is an important first step in creating a new and better future.
City council must focus on the quality of life for our entire community. This refocus starts with a continuous process of planning and evaluation. We need to revisit and revise our General Plan; development of specific area plans; rewrite building codes that provide targeted incentives for both new construction and homeowner renovations; and, ultimately a community-wide, forward-looking master plan for the whole city.
To achieve these goals, I need your support. I'd also like to know what changes you think we need to keep Healdsburg a vibrant and welcoming community.
For more information about me and what I would like to accomplish as a member of your Healdsburg City Council, please visit my website at duffyforcouncil.com.
Charles A. “Charlie” Duffy
Healdsburg
At the food pantry
First of all thank you to all of the Healdsburg citizens that have been so very generous with your contributions that have allowed the Healdsburg Food Pantry to maintain our normal distributions of free food to needy families on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. We have been able to service our regular needy working families and the 4 to 5 new families that have signed up daily since the virus scare has started. Everyone needs help sometime and hopefully if you are in a temporarily bad situation let us help with some free food during these hard times. Our only requirement is that you live in Healdsburg or Geyserville. Please let us help you through this hard time.
If you would like to help us, go to healdsburgfoodpantry.org.
Roger Dormire
President
Healdsburg Food Pantry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.