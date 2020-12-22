Ode to Argonaut constructors
EDITOR: Now is the winter of our discontent
Made discontenter by dauntless Argonauts,
And Christmas’s sweet bells and songs
Under the din of burly work are buried.
Daily our streets are bruised by vehicles
That smite, and smite again, dig trenches deep,
While, in ironic chorus to these sounds,
Vehicles back up to peals of “beep beep beep!”
But soft, ’tis for good cause, that water, yes,
And waste stuff too, should freely flow ’neath
Healdsburg’s leafy streets. And so we grin
And bear the noise, and count time down
‘Til peace returns to our beloved town.
With apologies to William Shakespeare
and for making up the word “discontenter.”
Nancy Robers
Healdsburg
