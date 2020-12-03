Voices art on the Plaza
EDITOR: The new Voices art installations on the Plaza are a great enhancement to our Open Streets program. They are beautiful and thoughtful and do such a good job of inviting people into this heart of our town. COVID has forced us to re-invent and innovate and maybe this is something valuable we can salvage from these challenging times. Thanks to the Voices artists for touching our hearts and sparking our imaginations.
Brian Geagan
Healdsburg
Missing Sciucchetti
EDITOR: I was sad to hear about the passing of one of my old football coaches, Pete Sciucchetti. As a grade schooler, I will always remember watching Pete, complete with his trademark neck roll, wreaking havoc on opposing football teams for the Greyhounds. All the boys of Healdsburg looked up to him.
I will never forget the speech Coach Sciucchetti gave before our Pop Warner football game against the Ukiah Lions. Ukiah was a powerhouse team that ran the bruising single-wing offense. As we sat in the enclosed baseball bleachers at Rec Park before taking the field on a late fall afternoon, he could sense our nerves and worry. Coach Sciucchetti stepped forward and said: “Gentlemen, Ukiah are wimps! You must pound them into the ground, gentlemen!” These simple words, said with such confidence and certainty, were just what a bunch of wide-eyed young men needed to hear. He gave us the confidence and swagger to go out and beat a formidable opponent – and that is exactly what we did.
I will always remember that game and the way Coach Sciucchetti led us. He will be missed.
Jake Heth
Portland, Oregon
The Raven
EDITOR: I just read newly-elected city council member Skylaer Palacios’ article in the Tribune. She mentioned her fond memories of going to our local movie theater and how sad it is that it will not reopen. I am also a resident of this community and feel the same way.
I would like to propose that the city of Healdsburg reopen and own the movie theater when COVID is over.
I think the city owes our residents this with all of the tourist fees it receives.
This is not an unusual request. The city of Sonoma took over its local theater, Sebastiani’s, when it was going to close and it has now been owned by the city for many years.
It is possible to show our residents that it does care about those live here.
Please do this before it turns into a grocery store or tasting room that we do not need.
Jeane Slone
Healdsburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.