Humble and Thankful
EDITOR:
Citizens of Healdsburg, I am overcome with emotion. The outpouring of love and giving from the hearts of so many of you is overwhelming. Never have I experienced so much outpouring from a community.
It has always been my role to give to a community, not receive. I now know what it is like to be humble; and that I am so very humble and grateful to the people of our town. You have helped so many of us through this fire, all I can say with tears in my eyes, is thank you, thank you.
Kip Miller
Healdsburg
Thank you PG&E
EDITOR:
My house was recently surrounded by the Kincade fire. We were without electric service for 13 days.
I was amazed by the response from PG&E. While the stumps around us were still smoldering PG&E had crews here surveying the damage and marking trees that had to be removed and poles that had to be replaced. Soon other crews followed. All PG&E crews worked diligently and efficiently to restore our power. I cannot thank PG&E enough for their amazing efforts.
If you think PG&E is bad now, wait until the state takes over. I don’t think you actually want the people who can’t fix your roads (in spite of some of the highest fuel taxes in the nation) in charge of our utilities. These are the same people who can’t build water storage to help us through droughts. How many state run agencies have you seen that are run responsively and efficiently?
The best part about the possibility of the state taking over PG&E you can look forward to higher rates and poorer service. Do not worry if the state runs into problems running your electric and gas facilities — they can always raise our taxes, it is an unending supply of revue.
Bill Munselle
Geyserville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.