Holiday Appreciation
EDITOR: At this special time of the year when our thoughts turn to the holidays, North Sonoma County Healthcare District’s Board of Directors would like to send our heartfelt appreciation to all of the first responders – police, fire and other dedicated members of the community, who tirelessly supported Healdsburg District Hospital during the evacuation and reoccupation of the hospital and clinics.
We would also like to express our deepest appreciation to the wonderful staff, physicians and volunteers of Healdsburg District Hospital for the tireless effort, undaunted spirit and exceptional teamwork involved in the successful reopening of the hospital and clinics as quickly as possible. We thank you all and wish you a happy holiday season!
Board of Directors
North Sonoma County Healthcare District
Healdsburg District Hospital
Looming disaster
EDITOR: I use our new roundabout daily and though I have been generally happy with its design, I have serious concerns that a disaster may be looming in the future.
The crosswalks were constructed too close to the roundabout. This forces a driver to confront a pedestrian before, during or shortly after navigating the roundabout when their mind is busy scouting traffic or choosing an exit. The crosswalks are not well lit and nighttime becomes particularly precarious. I have personally seen and experienced close calls involving cars and pedestrians. A pedestrian in dark clothing is particularly vulnerable, as they can seem almost invisible.
I urge the city to reevaluate the safety of these crosswalks before someone becomes seriously injured or even killed. At the very least, I believe we need improved lighting and flashing walkway lights for these roundabout crosswalks when in use.
Chick Warner
Healdsburg
