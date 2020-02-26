A facility for the needy
EDITOR: Last weekend I had the pleasure of attending the annual Steelhead Festival and what a great event that has turned out to be. I was very impressed that Healdsburg has such a magnificent multi-million dollar facility and all those paid government employees taking care of our fish. We also have a wonderful multi-million dollar facility, with paid staff, to take care of our dogs and cats. And now I read about a new proposed multi-million dollar project for our tourists and local farmers to sell their products.
Unfortunately, when I look around Healdsburg, I don’t see any facility for needy people. I have heard lots of talk over the years about this problems, but there is still no facility for people. What does that say about what we really do care about? Fortunately in Healdsburg we do have two wonderful nonprofits that are trying to provide shelter and food to those in need. If you would like to support them, please go to reachforhome.org or healdsburgfoodpantry.org and maybe someday we will take care of people as well as we do fish, cats and dogs.
Roger Dormire
Healdsburg
Meeting will review Sheriff’s Office
EDITOR: On Monday, March 2, the Community Advisory Council (CAC) of IOLERO (Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach) will hold its monthly meeting for the first time in Healdsburg. This is a great opportunity for locals to observe the nine newly-appointed CAC members in action and to give input on subjects related to Sheriff’s Office conduct and policies that should be reviewed.
The agenda (not yet published) will probably include the Sheriff’s Office’s use of force policy, the recent local ICE raids and Director Karlene Navarro’s progress in auditing SO investigations and complaints. IOLERO (website: www.sonomacounty.ca.gov/iolero) established in 2015 by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors following the 2013 shooting of Andy Lopez by a aheriff’s deputy, has been over-tasked and chronically under-funded by the supes, and Navarro, still in her first year, had a rocky relationship with the original CAC.
IOLERO-watchers like myself hope that it will soon address subject such as SO surveillance policies and detention center conditions and procedures. Whatever your interest regarding the Sheriff, come to the meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Healdsburg Community Center (Foss Creek) 1557 N. Healdsburg Ave.
Dave Henderson
Healdsburg
Jazz supports market and pavilion
EDITOR: Healdsburg Jazz supports the generous donation by the Foley Family Foundation to create the civic pavilion/market space at 3 North St. The following is the letter we sent to the Healdsburg City Council:
Dear Members of the Healdsburg City Council:
I am writing on behalf of Healdsburg Jazz to enthusiastically support the proposed creation of a multi-use facility at the Cerri/Purity site at 3 North in Downtown Healdsburg. Healdsburg Jazz will be presenting its 22nd annual festival in May - June, and various concerts and cultural/educational programs to benefit adults and children in Healdsburg and beyond throughout the year. Healdsburg Jazz, as the most prominent cultural organization in Healdsburg, would like to add its voice to the many organizations and individuals who have expressed support for the development of the 3 North site to relocate the farmers market and to provide a performance space for the year-round presentation of cultural events and community gatherings. Of particular interest to us is securing the use of the performance space at the new site for live music performances and the educational events Healdsburg Jazz has offered the past two years with its Jazz Village and Campus. Jazz Village and Campus have featured concerts, youth education programs, interactive public art events, and the ability for the community to interact with musicians and artists during the period of the Healdsburg Jazz Festival. These programs have been well received by Healdsburg residents, including hundreds of K-6 students participating in the Campus. Unfortunately, the venue for Jazz Village/Campus concerts and educational programs, West Plaza Park, is not set up to hold these events. In addition to space limitations at West Plaza Park, Healdsburg Jazz has been required to rent tents, fencing and provide security, which has been costly and time-consuming for our nonprofit organization and its volunteers. The proposed facility to be developed at the 3 North site where there would be a covered stage is much better suited for Jazz Village and Campus and other outdoor concerts Healdsburg Jazz will present.
We urge council members to vote to approve the development of the 3 North site for the farmers market, community gathering and performance space purposes and accept the generous support of the Foley Family Foundation in advancing this important initiative. It is well documented that municipalities grow and thrive when there is vibrant community and cultural activity. Though affordable housing is an important priority in Sonoma County, it would be folly for the city council to pass up the opportunity to support its cultural institutions and community-building by failing to approve the 3 North multi-use project. Healdsburg Jazz calls upon the city council to approve the 3 North project and to do so without delay.
Jack Raineault
Board Chair
Healdsburg Jazz
Healdsburg
Events or housing?
EDITOR: Healdsburg faces a difficult land-use decision. The city owns a downtown parcel known as 3 North St., and it is trying to decide what it should build on the prime location.
Hoteliers and others have circulated a petition to support an already-planned event pavilion and parking concept on this city property. The plan offers 55 public parking spaces, vine-covered trellises and open-air event pavilion. The beloved farmers market would have space for its seasonal operation (28 days/year, currently at a city parking lot). The space is not ideal for the market as it has only one entrance/exit and no covered space. The Foley family has offered a $7 million gift to build it.
Because this is public property, the city is also considering whether it should build affordable housing on city-owned land. After a city study, the highest scoring property by far is 3 North St.
Should the city go forward with the event center plan, which now has private funding? Or pause to consider affordable housing on the site? The city’s Goals and Strategic Plan do not identify any need or priority to create the pavilion and market concept. The official planning documents say Healdsburg has an urgent need for affordable housing. Thus, the city’s dilemma.
The public knows almost nothing about the high-scoring housing concept. The community might support housing on the site if only they knew more about it and its benefits.
What would affordable housing at 3 North St. consist of? A draft concept proposes mixed use housing with 45 one to three bedroom units renting for $1,237 (est.), serving families and seniors. The ground floor has 11,000 square feet of enclosed community space. This space has a 16 foot ceiling and year-round use, and allows multiple potential community uses including: day care, class rooms, community kitchen, dining hall, panaderia, maker space, or indoor arts venue. $11.8 million in low-income housing tax credits are available for project funding.
The need for affordable housing in Healdsburg is undeniable. 3 North St. is a near perfect downtown location, with many benefits to the broader community. Affordable housing brings population diversity (age, ethnicity, culture), encourages local retail, brings families to local public schools, helps staff local businesses such hotels, restaurants, retail, and keeps the downtown real, diverse, vibrant.
Local employers plead for housing for their workers. Several large hospitality/service projects are coming online that will add hundreds of new lower-wage jobs at about the same time. We have a serious jobs/housing imbalance — and it is about to get much worse.
Locating housing downtown will prevent sprawl, reduce need for parking and extra cars, and reduce our GHG pollution.
Some say, stick with the event center or the Foley money will be lost. We should not underestimate the Foley family’s philanthropy and evident good will toward Healdsburg.
What to do? A sensible approach would be a Master Plan for this area. Involve the community, learn the needs and benefits, look for community balance. And actually identify an ideal home for the farmers market.
Janis and Warren Watkins
Jerry Eddinger
Ari Rosen
Tom Chambers
Bo and Becky Simons
Kim and John Lloyd
Tom and Erin Gore
Healdsburg
