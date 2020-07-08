Final remarks
EDITOR: Leah Gold’s final remarks in the Tribune‘s are informative and valuable. Thank you Leah for your community contributions. PS. I had the only black Healdsburg High School student live with me for two years (has a beautiful family and is a remarkable man), both my boys have Hispanic blood, daughter-in-law is Jewish and a close aunt is Japanese. Yes, I’m “color“ blind to fellow man and woman. It’s the way I was brought up. World works better that way.
Ted Calvert
Healdsburg
Hold an election
EDITOR: I urge the Healdsburg City Council to hold a legitimate election in November for the council seat vacated by Leah Gold. Two letters in the June 29 Letters to the Editor encouraged the council to make a full two-year five-month appointment for the position. In their opinion, Osvaldo “Ozzy” Jimenez “deserves appointment for the full term.” The advocates desire a “more diverse council,” and suggest that, “giving Ozzy the rest of Leah’s term will enable him to learn how to lead and govern without the interruption and distraction of winning and running a race.” Council members are elected at large by the voters of Healdsburg. If Mr. Jimenez has the community support suggested in these letters, he should have no problem winning the election.
Rhonda Bellmer
Healdsburg
Editor’s Note: Ozzy Jimenez was appointed to the 2.5-year Healdsburg City Council seat during a council meeting on Tuesday, July 8.
