Healdsburg’s history of racism
EDITOR: Mayor Leah Gold recently described the desire by residents of Healdsburg to address systemic racism as “a solution looking for a problem.” Comments denying the existence of racism in Healdsburg are not just disappointing – they are ignorant and out of touch.
Many of my Healdsburg High School classmates will remember the day a group of white kids – mostly seniors – came to school in black combat boots and spent the day attacking our Latinx peers. There were assaults in the hallways and brawls in the cafeteria.
The school system in Healdsburg has become a local disgrace, with white students shepherded into charter and private schools, creating a de facto segregated system of education.
In February of last year, Healdsburg residents came to the defense of low-income families who were facing homelessness after being served no-fault evictions. The families, predominantly Latinx, only received support from the city after public outcry. While perhaps the most recent example of a community of color being forced from their homes, it is not the first such event in Healdsburg’s history.
To take Gold at her word would be to deny the above ever happened, and more so, to accept that Healdsburg is invulnerable to the same systemic racism that plagues larger cities. Perhaps the mayor believes grape vines make racist energy inert – or perhaps she is just so tightly wrapped in her cocoon of white privilege she genuinely has no concept of the lived experience of people of color.
Healdsburg, like America, was built on the back of immigrant labor. Its prize industry, winemaking, is still wholly reliant on seasonal farmworkers, largely from Mexico. And Healdsburg, like America, is founded on institutions that, though perhaps less overt today than they were decades ago, still disadvantage and discriminate against people of color.
Mayor Gold is not stupid, but she clearly needs to be educated on the issue of racism. She might also use a lesson in constituent correspondence. The patronizing and dismissive responses she has thus far provided to residents falls woefully short of the compassionate, thoughtful and proactive leadership my beautiful hometown not only deserves, but needs.
Britton T. Burdick
Washington, D.C.
Now is the time to challenge bias
EDITOR: In response to Leah Gold's comments at the city council meeting last Monday.
If you are not outraged, you are not aware of the problem. Denial will not change racism. It is easy to feel safe when we are sheltered-in-place, but that white privilege does not extent to our entire community. I support Elena Halvorsen and her point of view. Now is the time for each of us to challenge our racial bias. Equality and justice for all — not just some. We can not change the times until we change our minds. Let's turn frustration into hope while focusing on what we have in common. There is much each individual can do to create unity during these difficult time.
Gloria French
Healdsburg
Not-so socially distant
EDITOR: Healdsburg shone bright with the peaceful, COVID-correct demonstration on Thursday evening in the Plaza; six feet apart and everyone wearing masks. Amazing and inspiring! Unfortunately, if you drove past Giorgi Park the next night, you saw a different scenario: graduation get-togethers with parents and groups of people face-to-face, with no masks. With our percentages of cases on the uptick in Sonoma County, we must all understand that this is unacceptable behavior. Any large group of people, gathering for whatever reason, must realize that if we want things to go back to normal, business to thrive in Healdsburg, we all have to do our part. Social distance + masks = a healthy Healdsburg community.
Kathryn Henderson
Healdsburg
It should never happen
EDITOR: Justice was partly served when the Minneapolis police officers were charged with George Floyd’s murder. Justice will be further served when they are convicted and given appropriate sentences. Justice will not fully be gained until it can never happen again. To anybody.
Mary M. Johnson
Healdsburg
