Good things come to an end
EDITOR: If we would have realized how fast twenty some years could go by, we would have taken more pictures. The Healdsburg Museum and Historical Society will no longer direct the Antiques and Arts Fair, held twice annually in the Plaza. We are retiring this event.
The museum owes big thanks to the vendors, as well as the loyal customers who supported the Antiques and Arts Fair over the past two decades. There is not enough space to recognize and acknowledge the positive contributions of so many, including the museum volunteers, the city of Healdsburg and the Chamber of Commerce.
Thank you to the Healdsburg community for the many years of support. We look forward to seeing what new Plaza events will emerge.
Rawleigh Fjeld, Antiques and Arts Fair Chair
Kay Robinson, Antiques and Arts Fair Assistant.
Holly Hoods, Healdsburg Museum Executive Director/Curator
Healdsburg
Thank you for merger coverage
EDITOR: Thank you for your coverage of the momentous merger of the Healdsburg Unified School District’s elementary school programs (“Board gives the green light for one elementary program”). This unanimous decision by the school board will make the powerful project-based learning curriculum of the Healdsburg Charter School available to all elementary school students in the district beginning this August. It will also end years of racial and economic separation by classroom and give our students the opportunity to learn together and from each other.
As parents of young children and members of the Elementary School Design Team, we’re grateful for the board’s support of small class size, paraprofessional support, enrichment and Spanish language instruction, all things that parents and staff called for in school design surveys and town hall meetings.
This change shows the board’s commitment to educational equity for all children in the district. We look forward to watching our children and their classmates benefit from this decision.
Elena Halvorsen
Holly Fox
Healdsburg
