Regarding the Healdsburg Future Farmers Country Fair and Twilight Parade
EDITOR: Unfortunately, we, like many other groups have had to cancel some aspects of the fair this year, due to the
COVID-19 pandemic.
With consideration for local and state health and safety requirements, the board made the unfortunate decision to postpone our beloved Twilight Parade, but we remain committed to our youth exhibitors and plan to host an online livestock auction. We intend to host the parade at a date to be determined to rejuvenate the community after this crazy time.
Rest assured that plans to reschedule the parade will be reviewed, but our focus is on the supporting the youth exhibitors. These young farmers have incurred costs raising their livestock projects. Many exhibitors have loans with local banking institutions to repay, and for some these were funds to put towards their college education.
Our community has always generously supported youth in agriculture. Now, more than ever the youth exhibitors need our help. We encourage you to help support these youth 4-H and FFA exhibitors recover their expenses by registering for our online auction and purchasing their market animals. What better way to feed your family than locally sourced meat raised by youth in your own community?
Information will be updated on the fair website healdsburgfair.org. The website will outline how to register for the auction with other helpful instructions.
As always thank you for your continued support of the traditions of the Healdsburg Future Farmers Country Fair.
The HFFCF Board of Directors
Thank you, David
EDITOR: I want to take this opportunity to thank Healdsburg City Manager David Mickaelian for all his hard work these last many years and to congratulate him on his new position and wish him and his family the best. They deserve it!
Our town has been lucky to have him at the helm for as long as we have. He is a great leader and shows this by the fact he has surrounded himself with a team of highly qualified professionals. For a small town we are complex, maintaining our own police, fire, electric, water, wastewater, public works, administrative services and community services departments.
We have experienced a lot of changes over the last many years. While winning awards for being one of the best places to visit because of our world class hospitality industry, we have also maintained a wonderful small town atmosphere. The care for our citizens is reflected in our fabulous parks and recreation programs, our bike friendly policies, and our senior friendly programs, to name a few. David has also kept our focus on the more difficult issues facing our town such as affordable housing and homelessness. He has also guided us through some very dark times: floods, wildfires, evacuation and now this pandemic. He continues to guide us through our next challenge of finding his replacement, while continuing to complete important projects for the city.
While I selfishly wish he was not leaving, I understand this opportunity was one he could not pass up for him and his family. I am grateful for the time I have had to work with him and appreciate all he has done for me personally and for our city.
Evelyn Mitchell
Vice Mayor
Healdsburg
