Buy a brick to support local history
Have you seen the new walkway gracing the entrance of the Healdsburg museum? The beautiful walkway is now paved in personalized bricks. Purchasing a walkway brick is an excellent way to celebrate and commemorate important people, businesses and achievements while supporting the Healdsburg Museum and Historical Society.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to have your family, business, legacy or personal sentiment engraved and placed on this walkway. As the holidays approach, consider giving a customized brick as a gift. Each brick purchased goes toward supporting the operations of the Healdsburg Museum to record, preserve and interpret local history. Further information, pricing and ordering can be found at healdsburgmuseum.org/buy-a-brick. Questions? Email info@healdsburgmuseum.org.
Holly Hoods
Healdsburg Museum and Historical Society
In response to 'Oz'
EDITOR: Your Oct. 29 editorial was creative, imaginative and mostly entertaining. You were doing just fine until you came to "honor the will of the people and our Constitution." The "will of the people" has never been a criteria for selection of a Supreme Court Justice.
The constitution is very clear on this and anyone with a smart phone can find the actual text that determines how justices are appointed. Further, the constitution was honored by the president and the senate by following the process that is clearly spelled out in that document.
Therefore, I interpret what you wrote to mean that the president and the senate did not honor the will of Nancy Pelosi and Democrats. There are "people" in this nation other than Democrats. Not so much in California, but there are a few. Further, we all must acknowledge that when the Democrats get the opportunity to reciprocate in a totally partisan way, they certainly will. The process was highly partisan when it should not have been and demonstrates the worst in our politics.
