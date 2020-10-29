Voters can’t let the hospital close
EDITOR: I was told by a local doctor that if this measure BB does not pass the hospital and Healdsburg Primary Care would close, we can’t let this happen.
I think the Healdsburg Hospital is very important. I have worked on all funding projects to help keep this facility fiscally viable and open. For the families that live in northern Sonoma County and especially the rural areas, this hospital can mean the difference of life and death for the vital first hour after an emergency.
The planning for Memorial Hospital to take over has been in the making for years and now thousands of patients have been without their primary care doctor and left with someone who is here temporarily from Southern California.
I have been a patient at Healdsburg Primary Care for 51 years where my four children and husband received their medical care. Why has the transition for primary care doctors been so poorly planned? This is not good, shame on whoever is in charge, the lives and healthcare of many seniors and families have been put in danger and in the middle of a pandemic. Shame, shame on you!
I am voting to keep my hospital open and hopefully to have a family care physician who will stay in Healdsburg.
Karen Tappin
Healdsburg
Vote Jones
EDITOR: Please consider David Jones for a seat on the Healdsburg City Council. As our financial advisor and friend for 15 years we have found him to be a consistent and thoughtful minded in both his professional and personal life giving one hundred percent in both areas. He is incredibly gracious and listens to the views of others and takes these views into consideration very seriously whether it be handling financial issues or discussing issues in Healdsburg community. He goes beyond what would be expected of him.
His family is a blessing. It’s the big things and little things
From dropping off fruit from their orchard or a daughter stopping by to talk to us old folks playing bocce to handling complicated professional issues. David Jones is the perfect choice. Sincerely
Pierre and Mary Gadd
Healdsburg
Support for Skylaer Palacios
EDITOR: As a longtime resident of Healdsburg and an educational leader, I encourage you to vote for Skylaer Palacios for Healdsburg City Council. I know Skylaer values what makes our community sustainable and livable for people of all ages and varying economic levels. Her candidacy calls attention to underrepresented values in our community: locally-beneficial investment, environmental stewardship and attention to cultural awareness. As her elementary school principal, I saw her grow and engage in community.
Skylaer’s platform reflects her integrity, civility and a commitment to Healdsburg’s working people, our valuable families and with optimism and love for a shared future. My husband and I have dedicated our lives to public education. We chose to raise our three sons, now all adults, in Healdsburg. I have faith in our future. Our city council will benefit from Skylaer’s local experience and her multicultural perspective. She is an intelligent, articulate, emerging, young leader. I support Skylaer Palacios for Healdsburg City Council and hope you will too.
Aracely Romo-Flores
Healdsburg
We need young voices on council
EDITOR: As a long time Healdsburg resident who was born and raised here in this town that we all love to call home. I know first hand the many challenges our young working families face when trying to put down roots here. Here in this election, it is important to elevate & elect those voices that know our community best.
I am endorsing Skylaer Palacios for Healdsburg City Council because I believe we need young voices at the table. We need more dynamic female voices and I think Skylaer can bring her lived in experiences to council as the only person in several terms that has been raised here.
Skylaer understands the importance of creating opportunities for middle and low Income families to be able to purchase homes and property here in Healdsburg. She, just like myself, has seen too many of our families & friends leave first hand due the lack of affordability in our community.
She shows true concern for our hometown, logical intellect, and the ability to communicate and work collaboratively. She would make an excellent addition to our City Council and I look forward to seeing how her unique perspectives will help push Healdsburg forward into the future while maintaining our town's authenticity and community culture.
Christian Sullberg
Healdsburg
Family farmers say yes on Measure P
EDITOR: When Sonya Perrotti, owner of Coyote Family Farm in Penngrove, saw big signs lining nearby roads that read Farmers Say No on Measure P, she thought to herself, “Oh, do I?”
And she wasn’t alone. Farmer Caiti Hachmyer was taken aback to find the credibility of her beloved vocation used to oppose what she views as long-overdue, commonsense oversight of law enforcement. Farmers Vince and Jenny Trotter took to their tractor with a “Yes on Measure P” sign to counter all those going up around them that claimed to speak on their behalf. “Measure P will ensure that officers are held accountable to their actions,” said the Trotters. “Opponents of this measure are spreading a lot of misinformation.”
The list of farmers who support Measure P could feed much of this county: Laguna Farm, Singing Frogs Farm, Bernier Family Farm, Tierra Vegetable, Kibo Farms, Red H Farm, Full Bloom Flower Farm, Green Star Farm and Chiatri de Laguna Farm, to name a few — the last of which is run by Wendy Krupnick, president of the Sonoma County chapter of Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF), which advocates on behalf of smaller-scale farms.
“As the local chapter of CAFF we hadn’t planned on weighing in on this ballot measure,” said Krupnick, “It just felt beyond the purview of an agricultural group. But when folks started inquiring with us last week, asking why farmers were so adamantly opposed to this measure, we felt the need to set the record straight. Firstly, no one can speak for all farmers. But I can tell you this: there are a lot of local food producers in Sonoma County, like me, who believe that when it comes to law enforcement, transparency and community participation matter.”
So, to clear up a few things:
Measure P does not cut any money from the Sheriff’s Office budget. Measure P does not cut safety or emergency services. Measure P will not increase response times to emergency calls, fires and disasters.
And last but certainly not least: all farmers are not opposed to Measure P.
Family farmers care deeply about the safety of everyone in our community. And the values behind Measure P are the same that you’ll find behind the booths at your local farmers market. So, on behalf of these farmers and the Sonoma County CAFF chapter, we invite you to join us in voting Yes on Measure P.
The Sonoma County Chapter of Community Alliance with Family Farmers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.