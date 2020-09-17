A gem of a medical facility
EDITOR: Healdsburg Wound Care is a gem of a medical facility. Though it was recently slated to close as a department of Healdsburg District Hospital, it is now operating under the auspices of Providence Health/St. Joseph’s.
Each staff member, from Karlos at the front desk, to Beatriz the medical assistant, from the registered nurses, Belinda, Janice and Aki to Dr. Suryavanshi himself, is welcoming to their patients, many of whom have chronic challenges with wound healing.
It’s a unique facility in Sonoma County with no comparable dedicated wound care clinics.
I write today to commend all the members of the staff at Healdsburg Wound Care for their kindness, professionalism and knowledge that makes having regular visits for months at a time more of a pleasure than a pain.
Their compassionate, gentle and friendly care is deeply appreciated.
Ann Carranza
Healdsburg
Support for Ariel Kelly
EDITOR: I want to express my enthusiastic support for Ariel Kelly for City Council.
I have known her for many years, and have been consistently impressed by her authentic commitment to our community. Refreshingly, she does so without being the least bit flashy or self-aggrandizing: she just quietly gets things done.
She is smart, positive, open-minded, incisive and actively lives her values.
I'm grateful that she has chosen to serve our community. She will make an exceptional council member.
Ridgely Evers
Healdsburg
Vote yes on Measure BB
EDITOR: Friends, we all know the election Nov. 3 will be a major event for our nation, but voting yes on Measure BB will be a major win for our community. A yes vote by 50+% guarantees that our Healdsburg District Hospital will remain open for 20 years or longer. As a physician, I can say this is a huge plus for the citizens of the north county, as our Emergency Room (with the shortest wait times in the county) and its very important Kozel Stroke Center will remain open. All outpatient and inpatient services will remain open; the MRI, the CT Scanner, lab, X-ray, Wound Center will remain open.
The purchaser will be NorCal HealthConnect, a secular portion of Providence St Joseph health system, and they will provide $15,000,000 over several years to make improvements in equipment and services for our hospital is amazing and essential for the health of our community!! So vote yes on Measure BB!
David Anderson, MD
Healdsburg
Acquire land for affordable housing
EDITOR: In these days of government by Zoom and Webex, I am grateful for a local newspaper to inform and frame critical decision-making. We need transparency in government now more than ever. I share a portion of the letter sent to our city government leaders regarding the 260-acre property now called Montage Healdsburg.
Dear City Manager, Housing/Planning Leaders, and Honorable Mayor Mitchell and City Council Members:
Why is our community getting the short end of the stick? I am reading about Sonoma Luxury Resorts’ desire to change the deal that supports our vital hospitality workers and other public amenities promised in this almost 15 year-old land deal.
As an informed citizen and a former mayor, I am deeply aware of this project’s many commitments and its complex history. I offer the following: our city should enforce the agreed-upon land deal and take title to the 14 acres dedicated to affordable housing. We need housing and the flexibility to create housing in our future.
This land acquisition gives our city many valuable options. We could build more affordable housing there, as originally planned, or it could be a mixed-use project with some middle income and under market rate as well as commercial or community amenities. Or the city could eventually decide to sell the 14 acres at market rate value for private development, and use the proceeds for affordable housing or other community goals.
This five-star luxury hotel and resort for sale residences boasts an 11,500-sq.ft. spa, large swimming pools, three restaurants and “seamless access” to renowned wineries and outdoor experiences. It will require 300 workers. Where will these essential employees live?
At this time the most prudent decision is to acquire the property, enforce the developer’s agreement to grade a 14.16-acre area, install infrastructure and roadways to serve the area, and maintain our community’s affordable housing option.
Brigette Mansell
Healdsburg
A vote for Skylaer Palacios
EDITOR: I am voting for Skylaer Palacios for city council in November. I have gotten to know Skylaer and I am impressed with her value set and her detailed platform which first emphasizes affordable housing — then, less hotel building, Latino civic inclusion and economic diversification. Residents may know that our city-paid community survey (3/18) showed affordable housing and slower hotel growth as two vital issues for residents. Skylaer supports keeping the Montage affordable housing site (formerly Saggio Hills, north end of town) which could potentially support up to 150 affordable housing units. Skylaer wants the city to hold onto this valuable property and not give away this deal's original promise for housing, a public park and a fire house.
Skylaer grew up in Healdsburg; her working class parents have faced the challenges of affordable housing here. She is a teacher, an artist, a college graduate (with no college debt!) and a counselor. Though this is a non-partisan race, Skylaer has earned the valuable endorsements of the Sonoma County Democratic Party, the Sierra Club and other respected community groups. She has no potential conflicts of interest with real estate or financial business interests, which I find refreshing. Her most recognized local supporters include Council Member Shaun McCaffery, Ex-Council Member Brigette Mansell and Healdsburg School Board Vice-President Aracely Romo-Flores.
There are three open seats and six candidates for this November election. I support Skylaer along with Charlie Duffy and Ariel Kelley — all of whom have a resident-centric approach to the issues that the city faces. Skylaer's background, values, and platform are a breath of fresh air adding balance and a welcome visionary addition to the city council. Please join me in voting for Skylaer. Please check out her candidacy at SkylaerPalacios.com.
Bruce Abramson
Healdsburg
Welcome to the discussion.
