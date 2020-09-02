Vote for Doralice
EDITOR: 2020 has been a chaotic year for the human race, but I hope that this year is not remembered only for its challenges, but rather for the grassroots action those challenges inspired. This is the year so many of us finally woke up and decided to do something to enact change.
One such friend of mine is doing something truly admirable and running for local office. Doralice Handal is a well-known and highly regarded Healdsburg resident, and she is hoping to be voted onto city council in the upcoming November election. Doralice has been a local business owner in town for 15 years and never misses an opportunity to get involved in causes for locals in need. She is well-known and respected by the sitting council, having frequented town hall meetings to voice her concerns and defend the rights of those whose voices are too often ignored. She understands what it is about Healdsburg that has made it one of the best places to visit in the country. She fights for small businesses, cultural diversity and affordable housing for all the families we depend upon to keep this town and its industries alive.
Doralice exemplifies the combination of compassion and no-nonsense attitude that we need to get the crucial work done. Her experience and fierce commitment is exactly what the Healdsburg city council needs and I would encourage everyone to cast a vote for her in the upcoming election.
Michael Bairdsmith
Healdsburg
