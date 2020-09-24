Yes on Measure BB
EDITOR: On Nov. 3, along with all the other consequential choices we need to make, is a proposal to approve the sale of our Healdsburg Hospital to an affiliate of Providence St. Joseph Healthcare (to be called NorCal Health Connect). The emergency care our hospital offers is widely praised, timely and high quality, especially for conditions like stroke and heart attack. Without it, north county residents face a much longer ride to the next hospital south. And without the sale, our ED services will disappear.
As a concerned resident of Healdsburg, and as a retired physician, I was happy to sign onto the ballot initiative, which we will see in full when the ballots are mailed out at the beginning of October. However, the most important support on Nov. 3 is yours. Even though the ballot will be long, and our proposal is positioned near the end, please vote and vote all the way down to a yes on Measure BB.
Jed Weissberg, MD
Healdsburg
Seller beware
EDITOR: Seller beware! Catholic healthcare is an industry backed by the Catholic church and intent on restricting the services it offers to align with Catholic religious principles. While the number of secular hospitals fell between 2001 and 2016, the number of Catholic hospitals rose by 22%. Their “secular” agreement banning some personal legal healthcare options with Healdsburg District Hospital and its affiliated services mirrors this.
There is nothing in the proposal to stop further implementation of Catholic restrictions on care not only in the hospital but its clinics as well. While the Catholic Church is worth untold billions of dollars, they want your tax dollars and insurance dollars as well. Your parcel tax dollars, an estimated $3.25 million, will be going to support a discriminatory healthcare system (you will pay even if you are a Sutter or Kaiser patient). This system limits a woman’s reproductive choices, a person’s right to die and transgender rights. This is the true cost to taxpayers to keep our local hospital.
Karen Fraire
Healdsburg
Thank you for food support
EDITOR: A big thank you to the Healdsburger, Agave, KINsmoke, Safeway, Big John’s Market, Journeyman and Mateo’s, who helped support the fire, police, Bell’s Ambulance and CalFire departments. All either discounted or donated food and/or drink and kept our first responders fed and well hydrated.
We at the Healdsburg Food Pantry are proud to be able to do this for our community. The monetary donations we received enabled us to respond in a timely manner to their needs. Because we are a grassroots organization and have our finger on the pulse of the community needs, we respond immediately.
We are a 100% volunteer organization. You give us $1 and we can buy $10 worth of food. We could not do what we do without the generosity of this wonderful community, who truly care about their neighbors.
Should you have any questions about the food pantry, feel free to contact Susan Graf at sg@susangraf.com. Also visit our webpage at healdsburgfoodpantry.org.
Faye Smith
Treasurer, Healdsburg Food Pantry
on behalf of the Healdsburg Food Pantry Board
Plaza plan hurts businesses
EDITOR: I am the owner of Rainsong Shoes on the Plaza and have been in this location 27 years, serving both locals and tourists. The city council decided to close the street to automobiles. David Haegle and others have proposed his “vision’ of the Plaza with no cars, to follow a European model. I strongly objected, as it has been my experience that when the street is closed we lose business.
It was supposed to be a trial that was ended Sept. 8. The city staff recommended the street reopen, as well as the majority of the retailers on and around the Plaza. The project has failed. Few people use the tables, and it has greatly limited foot traffic and available parking. It looks tacky, cost the city over $4,000 a month, ruins the flow of traffic around the Plaza and eliminates a large number of parking spaces. We have all been affected in these extraordinary times, but our beautiful Plaza Park did not need fixing.
During a pandemic, extreme fire season and approaching winter weather, it does not serve the customers who are trying to support local business. Forcing people to walk a long distance during a pandemic, or in extreme heat, cold or rain makes no sense. The council has refused to put this on the agenda again. They are not serving the interests of the business community on the street who support the city with taxes and high rents or the customers who support them. Many of us will be put out of business by these actions.
Ronnie Kemper
Mendocino
Support for Skylaer
EDITOR: I enthusiastically support Skylaer Palacios for Healdsburg City Council. As Healdsburg’s mayor in 2018 and as one who served for four full years — 2014-18 — I understand the challenges and job qualifications. I know her well. Skylaer has my vote.
As an informed middle class Healdsburg citizen, I welcome a youthful, uniquely qualified multi-cultural woman candidate with zero conflicts of interest, a candidate who understands, first-hand, the value of our hardworking community. She knows what is imperative to our success: closing the communication gap between city governance and our beautiful community.
Skylaer graduated from Healdsburg High at the age of 16. At age 20, she graduated, with honors, from Sonoma State University with no college debt. She worked at our local downtown restaurants and businesses and earned academic scholarships.
Ms. Palacios is a teacher and a counselor, and Healdsburg is her hometown; she was educated here. Her roots, her identity, are Healdsburg. She is a recent addition to the board of Healdsburg Center for the Arts; as a performer, a dancer and a singer, Skylaer has been on the Raven Performing Arts stage and teaches and coaches our local youth.
Since first meeting with Skylaer, I have observed her thoughtful, analytical mind. She is curious, measured, a listener and clearly an emerging leader. Her campaign platform reflects Healdsburg residents’ concerns. She has earned many well-respected Healdsburg community endorsements as well as the Sonoma County Democratic Party, the Sierra Club, Sonoma County Conservation Action, Wine Country Young Voters, North Bay Labor Coalition, the Latino PAC of Sonoma County and highly-respected Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins.
We need to engage more citizens and to support our residents’ concerns about planning for a sustainable community. We need Skylaer Palacios to be at the table to assure we have a welcoming, engaging town with families, artisans and hard working people of all income levels.
Support Skylaer today and let’s get busy renewing our commitment to our middle class workers, our children, and our precious water and land resources. Skylaer Palacios inspires me and gives me hope for our future.
Brigette Mansell
Healdsburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.