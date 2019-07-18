Letters to the Editor

Ollie, Ollie came back to me
EDITOR: It truly takes a community to find a lost dog. Last week our dog got out while visiting a friend in town. Ollie made his way from River's Bend to the Plaza, then out to McDonald's and Bailache Ave before he was finally caught by some concerned citizens. While Ollie was missing, people called Animal Control as well as the Healdsburg Police Department advising them of his whereabouts. Healdsburg's helpful new Animal Control Officer, Gina Orseth, spent considerable time and effort chasing him down. Ultimately, it was a wonderful couple, Alexis and Tyler, who noticed a slow-moving line of traffic on Memorial Bridge where Ollie was running full-speed ahead in the traffic lanes. They followed him and with the help of several passersby, Alexis and Tyler were able to capture him and turn him over to Animal Control. We are beyond grateful to all who helped get our errant pup safely back to us.
Bretta Rambo
Mariel Maack
Healdsburg
Feathered friend loves the Fourth
EDITOR: The Fourth of July in the town Plaza was a great success! Quack! Thank you to the many local businesses that sponsored the annual event presented by the Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise. Since its inception in 2012, the event has grown to be become a great community gathering. The music played, the families showed up, the hot dogs, pie, snow cones and popcorn flowed freely. The activities done by the other local nonprofits including the Healdsburg Community Nursery School, Live Oak Nursery School, the Healdsburg Center for the Arts and Parks & Rec were fabulous! Thanks for coming out to watch my friends and I swim to the finish in the Duck Races as well. Until next year, enjoy all that makes Healdsburg great!
The Sunrise Rubber Ducky,
Penned by William Seppi
Healdsburg
Thank you for your kindness
EDITOR: This is a letter to thank the many people who brought food, flowers, sent cards, paid a visit or made donations in the name of Jon P. Metzger.
We appreciate all you have done.
There will be a celebration of life on Aug. 3 at Kaleidoscope, 325 Tesconi Circle, Santa Rosa, between 2 and 4 p.m.
Again, we thank you for your kindness.
Rena Metzger
Kelley Metzger
Jennifer Housh
Healdsburg
AD 392 is a victory for de-escalation
EDITOR: The bill AB 392 Police Use of Force just passed the California Assembly and Senate, and the 5,200-member-strong Sonoma County Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union would like to express its appreciation to legislators State Sen. Mike McGuire and Jim Wood for their Aye votes.
The bill's premise is simple: it updates California's use of force laws to make sure that police officers avoid using deadly force at every possible opportunity, privileging de-escalation measures and other steps. Police should never take a human life when they have alternatives. Right now, police officers in California can use deadly force and kill someone even when they have other options. In 2017 alone, police officers killed 172 Californians, 37% higher than the national average.
This policy is in force elsewhere and has led to a decline in serious use of force without any negative impact on officer or public safety.
Together with the recently-introduced law on Transparency in Police Records, AB 392 signals a long-needed improvement in our state’s protection of civil rights and liberties.
The Sonoma County Chapter of the ACLU of Northern California salutes our local Sacramento lawmakers for their sensitivity to civil rights, the safety of our communities, and to the professionalism and welfare of our police officers.
Dave Henderson
Healdsburg
