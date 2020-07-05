Healdsburg’s Boy Scout Troop 21set up a drive-thru pancake breakfast pick-up line at the Villa Chanticleer Annex on the Fourth of July and served a steady stream of carloads of local families eager to support the troop in their annual fundraiser. The troop recently resumed some regular scouting activities including a river kayak outing and other outdoor (socially distanced) events.

