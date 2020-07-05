Healdsburg’s Boy Scout Troop 21set up a drive-thru pancake breakfast pick-up line at the Villa Chanticleer Annex on the Fourth of July and served a steady stream of carloads of local families eager to support the troop in their annual fundraiser. The troop recently resumed some regular scouting activities including a river kayak outing and other outdoor (socially distanced) events.
featured
Pancakes for the Fourth, July 4
- Photos Rollie Atkinson
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
This Week's e-Edition
Healdsburg Tribune Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL SECTIONS
Trending Now
Articles
- HUSD plans for hybrid reopening
- An inspiring HHS teacher remembered by many
- Spike in virus cases spur fears of returning to shutdowns
- Teachers demand safe conditions for the return to class
- Letters to the Editor: June 29, 2020
- Gas station robbery suspect arrested
- Gibbs Park gets uplifting, artistic addition
- Local Rotary Fourth of July event is a now a drive-thru event
- State beach parking closed for Fourth of July weekend
- HUSD moving forward to explore ethnic studies program
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Spike in virus cases spur fears of returning to shutdowns
- Gallery: An Independence Day like no other
- Pancakes for the Fourth, July 4
- Preparedness webinar brings new info to light as fire season approaches
- HUSD moving forward to explore ethnic studies program
- Gas station robbery suspect arrested
- HUSD plans for hybrid reopening
- State beach parking closed for Fourth of July weekend
Featured Businesses
Santa Rosa
Currently Open
Healdsburg Regional Library
660 Gravenstein Hwy. N.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.