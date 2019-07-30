Sponsored — Part musical, part storytelling, this 2 concert series showcases the contribution of women songwriters and singers from the 20's to the present!
Swing, Sway and Jazz it up at Wild Women of Song on Aug 30th Experience the full theatrical concert Blues is a Woman on Nov 16th
DATES / TIMES / PRICES - www.eventbrite.com
Buy both shows at a discount with VIP seating @ $125, or buy each show:
August 30th Wild Women of Song $50 - 6:30 No Host wine/piano bar 7:30 Concert. Paul Mahder Gallery - 222 Healdsburg Ave. - Healdsburg
November 16th Blues is a Woman VIP $100 / General $75 - Doors open 6PM - Concert 7PM,no late entry - The Raven Theater - 115 North St, Healdsburg
*Benefiting Westside Association to Save Agriculture (501 c3). Providing education and technical support for the protection Sonoma County's watersheds and our drinking water aquifer.
Questions: PRoseHealdsburg@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.