The American Legion Sotoyome Post 111 Healdsburg and the Santa Rosa Memorial Park are hosting a prisoner of war/missing in action recognition ceremony on Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.
The event will feature the presentation of flags and a explanation of the Missing Man Table.
Guest speakers include: U.S. Congressman Mike Thompson Representative Stephen Gale, Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane, Vietnam Veteran Gary Greenough and Sen. Mike McGuire.
When and where: Sept. 20, 5 p.m. at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Ave., Santa Rosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.