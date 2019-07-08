HT_Prune_Packers_(Kevin_Sandri)web.jpg

Kevin Sandri took a cut for the Prune Packers in Collegiate League baseball action.

 Photo Michael Lucid

The Healdsburg Prune Packers take on the Puff Caps on Wednesday, July 17 at Recreation Park. The game starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 and kids are free. Recreation Park is located at 515 Piper St.

