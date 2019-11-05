The Healdsburg Farmers Market’s 35th annual Pumpkin Festival has been rescheduled.
Multiple competitions will showcase homemade costumes, carving and racing of pumpkins.
The Kincade Fire caused the postponement of the festival, and it took the home of race emcee Kip Miller.
The festival will be collecting donations for him and his niece Sydney.
When and where: Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the West Plaza parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.