On Sunday, Sept. 22 Arista Winery’s chef team will host a whole animal feast featuring Preston Farm and Winery Lamb and wines from Arista Winery.
Tickets are $75 per person and include tax and gratuity, lunch meal and wine and beer.
When and where: Sept. 22 at noon. Event runs from 12 to 2 p.m. at Dry Creek Kitchen at 317 Healdsburg Ave.
