RECORD HEAT — August high temperature records were set in many parts of Sonoma County over the past weekend with thermometers reaching 104 degrees in Healdsburg last Saturday when dozens of families filled Healdsburg’s Memorial Beach with umbrellas, shade canopies and all kinds of floating devices for cooling off in the shallow Russian River where the summer swimming dam has not been erected this summer.

